Carter Verhaeghe Nets Game-Winner In High-Scoring Finals Rematch
2 weeks agoFlorida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal in Monday's entertaining 6-5 win against Edmonton. The two teams went back and forth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals rematch before Verhaeghe popped up with the decisive goal 13:05 into the third period. He also picked up a power-play assist in the contest to record his fifth multi-point game of the season. It's been a strange campaign for Verhaeghe. The 29-year-old has been scoring at a good rate, registering 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 appearances, but he's minus-18 for the season. Only three skaters in the league have a worse plus/minus rating.
Source: ESPN
