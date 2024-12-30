Cameron Johnson Exits Sunday's Meeting With Orlando
2 weeks agoBrooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (hip) didn't return to Sunday's loss to the Magic. The former Tar Heel is having a career-year, averaging 19.5 points and shooting 42.9% from behind the arc. He has also missed only two games after appearing in only 58 contests during the 2023-24 campaign. But with Johnson now dealing with left hip soreness after missing Friday's game because of a right hip contusion, there's a good chance he won't be on the floor versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Fortunately, Cam Thomas (hamstring) returned from a lengthy stint on the shelf. D'Angelo Russell, recently acquired from the Lakers, Keon Johnson, and Noah Clowney may also be in line for more scoring opportunities. .
Source: Cody Taylor
