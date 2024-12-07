Cam Little Tough To Trust Against Titans
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little is a below-average kicking option in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. Little has been accurate at least this season, hitting all of his extra points and 17 of 19 field goals. His longest field goal made this season is 59 yards, so he has the leg to put up fantasy points as well. However, the already lackluster Jaguars offense now has Mac Jones under center instead of Trevor Lawrence, meaning Little could have even fewer field goal attempts this week. Last week against the Houston Texans, Little put up six fantasy points, and in Weeks 10 and 11, Jones's other two starts, he put up a combined nine fantasy points. The rookie kicker could have a decent fantasy day, but given the circumstances, there are much better options out there to start in an important Week 14 for most fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
