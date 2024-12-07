Cairo Santos A Solid, Low-Ceiling Kicker Play In Week 14
4 days agoChicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos is a solid but unexciting fantasy option in Week 14 as he faces the San Francisco 49ers. Santos' most recent outing was limited, as he only had the opportunity to attempt two extra points during the game, both of which he successfully converted. This highlights how the Bears' offense can often cap his fantasy upside, as he doesn't always get many scoring opportunities. While Santos could have a decent game this Sunday, better options are likely available for those looking to stream a kicker. Given the matchup with a tough 49ers defense, it's worth exploring other kickers who may see more chances to score.
Source: Patrick Norton
