Bryce Young Plays Clean Football Despite Blowout Loss
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 15 of 28 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also took five sacks and rushed for eight yards. Although the Panthers were blown out by a score of 48-14, Young was able to play turnover-free football and add two touchdowns to his 2024 stat line. We would have liked to see a higher completion rate from the former No. 1 pick, but he still showed numerous flashes of upside, including an impressive 40-yard touchdown strike to Adam Thielen. Young has thrown for a touchdown in every game since returning from his midseason benching, specifically totaling 15 scores and six interceptions during that nine-week span. He will be a mid-to-high fantasy QB2 for Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, but he could jump up to the low-end QB1 tier if the Panthers beef up their wide receiver corps during the next offseason.
Source: RotoBaller
