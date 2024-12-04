Browns Sign Bailey Zappe
2 days agoThe Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they re-signed free-agent quarterback Bailey Zappe and waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden in a corresponding move. Zappe returns to the Browns after they just cut him on Monday. Now that he's back on the 53-man active roster, he will return to a QB3 role behind starter Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out for the season. The 25-year-old former fourth-round selection by the New England Patriots in 2022 out of Western Kentucky has played in 14 NFL games (eight starts), which all came with the Patriots the last two seasons, and he's completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe can continue to be ignored for fantasy purposes.
Source: Cleveland Browns
