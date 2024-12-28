Brock Bowers Remains QB's Favorite Target Ahead Of Week 17
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers remains a top fantasy football option given his high volume and productivity. The rookie should continue to be started in all leagues ahead of his Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Bowers ranks first among tight ends in fantasy points this year, and he's coming off a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he caught 11 of 13 targets for 99 yards through the air. In fact, he was so productive that he vultured opportunities from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who finished last week with a season-low two catches. Even in a slightly tougher matchup against the Saints, who are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2024, we expect that Bowers will continue to feast. For the most part, he has proven that he is already matchup-proof, routinely posting top fantasy performances. He should be started in all leagues as the fantasy playoffs continue.
Source: RotoBaller
