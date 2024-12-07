Brian Thomas Jr. A High-Upside, Low-Floor Option In Week 14
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has the same upside that he usually does, but with Mac Jones under center, his floor is lower than usual against the Tennessee Titans. BTJ did have four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Houston Texans, but he also had his lowest catch percentage of the season of 40 percent. The rookie isn't on as good of a page with Jones as with Trevor Lawrence, but he at least showed signs of production with Jones in Week 13. Given his big-play ability, it is hard to bench BTJ, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Jones can't find BTJ down the field and the offense struggles to move the ball, like against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. BTJ serves as a boom-or-bust WR2 in Week 14 against the Titans.
Source: RotoBaller
