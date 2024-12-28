Brandin Cooks Receives Boost With No CeeDee Lamb
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks should see more volume over the next two weeks due to the absence of star receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder). The 31-year-old has seen 4.5 targets per game over the past four weeks, while Lamb has absorbed 8.5 targets per game in the same span of games. Cooks will compete with tight end Jake Ferguson and third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert (finger) for opportunities. Facing Philadelphia's seventh-ranked defense against receivers, the matchup is less than ideal. Cooks can be started as a flex option in desperation, but has a low floor this week.
Source: RotoBaller
