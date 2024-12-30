Bijan Robinson Scores Twice In Week 17 Overtime Loss
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson handled 17 carries for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders, adding three catches for eight yards as well. Robinson had 13 carries by halftime, but with Washington running two seven-minute-plus drives in the second half, the Falcons did not get a chance to run many plays and when they did, they were passing as they tried to play catch-up in the fourth quarter. It could have been an even more lucrative night as Atlanta ran Robinson out of the wildcat, but when they did so on 1st-and-goal from the five-yard line in the fourth quarter, the snap went over Robinson's head for a huge loss, with the drive ending in a 13-yard TD pass to Kyle Pitts instead. Nevertheless, the second-year pro surely helped fantasy managers to some championships on Sunday, and with one game left to go in the regular season, the former first-round draft pick will face the Panthers at home next week, a team he scored two TDs against earlier this season.
Source: ESPN
