Austin Nola Headed To Colorado
3 days agoAccording to Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network, free-agent catcher Austin Nola and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a non-roster invite to spring training. Nola spent last season in the Kansas City Royals organization but did not appear in a major league game. He spent most of his summer with Triple-A and held a .174/.260/.298 line and hit just five home runs. In 2023, he logged 52 games in San Diego and held an underwhelming .146/.260/.192 line with just three doubles and one home run. That season, he generated a poor .262 xSLG and .266 xwOBA. Fantasy managers should monitor his progress during Spring Training as he may be able to capture the No.2 catching role. However, Nola should remain off all fantasy radars for now given his struggles in Triple-A last season.
Source: Mark Feinsand
