Alim McNeill Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was immediately ruled out. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell didn't reveal any specifics about the injury and just said it "didn't look good." According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McNeill suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign. It was an awful injury for this struggling Lions defense, as they are already without defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (leg) and a laundry list of other defensive players. The Lions hit the road for a few games against the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers before ending the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions' defense has been reeling lately, allowing 48 points to the Bills last week and 31 to the Green Bay Packers the week before. The Lions will need to search for answers on the defensive side to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.
Source: Adam Schefter
