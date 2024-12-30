Aidan O'Connell Tallies Two More Touchdowns In Week 17
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. The 26-year-old has gone two consecutive starts without a turnover, giving Raider fans something to celebrate despite being eliminated from playoff contention. Furthermore, the Purdue product is working to establish himself as a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, whether he's auditioning for a 2025 job with the Raiders or another team. O'Connell will get one more chance to make an impact on film and the stat sheet when the Raiders finish off their regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.
Source: RotoBaller
