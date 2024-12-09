Aidan O'Connell Has Bone Bruise, Not Ruled Out For Week 15
2 days agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, an MRI exam confirmed on Monday morning, according to sources. The Raiders were initially fearing a season-ending knee injury for O'Connell after he was hurt late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, with promising MRI results, O'Connell isn't yet being ruled out of next Monday night's game versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. If O'Connell can't go, Desmond Ridder would get the nod in primetime against his former team. The 26-year-old O'Connell had an air cast on his leg and was carted off on Sunday, but it appears his season won't come to an end. It remains to be seen when O'Connell might play again, but he should remain Vegas' starter the rest of the way if he's able to return before the Week 18 regular-season finale.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
