NCAA College Football Power Rankings - 2024 Postseason

It turns out that demolishing the divisions in the superconferences from Hell was a good idea. Who knew? Most of the conference championship games were exciting, even if there wasn't much drama about who was getting into the first 12-team playoff.
The Big 12 (16) Championship was the only game that had do-or-die pretenses. That game was over by halftime. The Mountain West Championship was a big deal, too, but Boise also left no doubt about who the conference bullies were.
These are my rankings, and they don't match what the committee had. I can guarantee you that I watched more football than they did combined, and I'm far more impartial than they are.
(25) Syracuse (9-3) ⇔
Last week: Bye
Fran Brown might succeed at Syracuse, whereas Dino Babers didn't.
(24) Texas A&M (8-4) ⇔
Last week: L 7-17 vs. (6) Texas
I'm still struggling with ranking a four-loss team.
(23) Army (10-1) ⇔
Last week: W 29-24 vs. UTSA
Army's only loss was to a playoff team. There are plenty of teams on here without a big win. Why not Army?
(22) Illinois (9-3) ⇔
Last week: Bye
Beating Northwestern isn't much of an accomplishment, but it was a rivalry win on the road, and everyone else lost.
(21) UNLV (10-3) ⇔
Last week: L 7-21 at (16) Boise State
It doesn't feel right to move them down.
(20) Missouri (9-3) ⇔
Last week: Bye
All three Missouri losses are to ranked teams, and they beat Vanderbilt and Boston College. Those aren't great wins, but they are better than anything UNLV put together.
(19) Colorado (9-3) ⇔
Last week: Bye
This was still a hell of a season for Colorado.
(18) Iowa State (10-3) ⇓1
Last week: L 19-45 vs. (15) Arizona State
After 132 years of playing Football the Iowa State Cyclones have finally won 10 games in a season.
The drought is over! pic.twitter.com/aQDJ33Efey
— Wilson F. Ball, CFB Analyst (@WillyFoosball) December 1, 2024
Iowa State didn't belong in that game, but did Colorado? I don't know, so I'm leaving them as they were before last week.
(17) Miami (FL) (10-2) ⇑1
Last week: Bye
Miami's weak schedule has them this low, but their schedule was still better than Iowa State's.
(16) Boise State (12-1) ⇓1
Last week: W 21-7 vs. (21) UNLV
Boise still has a weak schedule. The Syracuse team that beat UNLV in Vegas (and Miami in the Loud House) still wasn't ranked. Explain that one to me.
(15) SMU (11-2) ⇓6
Last week: L 31-34 vs. (16) Clemson
Hey, wasn't I the one lobbying for SMU to be included in the playoff, yet I rank them this low? Yes. That was me. Why? Because I knew the committee wouldn't let the right three-loss team in any way. And the committee told anyone who would listen for the last eight weeks that teams wouldn't be punished for playing an extra game.
Just because I don't believe SMU to be one of the 12 best teams doesn't mean anything. It's about the committee keeping its word and not destroying the integrity of the playoff in the first freaking year.
(14) BYU (10-2) ⇔
Last week: W 30-18 vs. Houston
The Cougars beat SMU. Fair is fair.
(13) Mississippi (9-3) ⇔
Last week: BYE
Do you have a problem with the committee, Lane? Try not to lose to a horrible Kentucky team... AT HOME! Do you believe these people?
Bad losses mean more than bad wins, and they should be in a world of horribly unbalanced schedules. Not every team plays a good team, but those teams still beat the mediocre teams that Ole Miss and Alabama lost to.
(12) Alabama (9-3) ⇓1
Last week: BYE
A team with two losses to 6-6 teams does not deserve a chance at a national title. Will you listen to yourselves? This is not an elite team this year and shouldn't be treated like it based on past merit. If Alabama wins ONE of those two games, they're in. No questions asked.
(11) Arizona State (11-2) ⇑1
Last week: W 45-19 vs. (17) Iowa State
How's that for a statement? This is not the same team that lost to Cincinnati two months ago.
(10) Clemson (10-3) ⇑6
Last week: W 34-31 vs. (9) SMU
Two of Clemson's losses are to SEC teams ranked in front of them. On another note, this is the kick that knocked Alabama out of the playoff.
TRUE FRESHMAN CLEMSON KICKER WINKED BEFORE KNOCKING DOWN A 56-YARDER TO WIN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/65MVMgtCCY
— drake c. toll, party animal. (@drakectoll) December 8, 2024
The wink before the kick? That's cold. This guy felt no pressure and may not get a bigger kick in his life.
(9) South Carolina (9-3) ⇑1
Last week: Bye
I am still very disappointed that the committee completely ignored the team that played the best down the stretch. The Gamecocks won six straight games, including three against ranked teams. The last was on the road to the ACC Champions. They should absolutely be in the playoffs. I will die on this hill.
(8) Indiana (11-1) ⇔
Last week: BYE
I still have a problem with Indiana's weak schedule, but people saying they were blown out by Ohio State aren't telling the real story. The Buckeyes ran it up a little bit.
(7) Notre Dame (11-1) ⇔
Last week: BYE
Hey, at least we get the Lil' Sebastian Bowl! I never knew how much we, as college football fans, needed this game!
This need to happen. pic.twitter.com/Brw8aR1XvU
— College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 9, 2024
(6) Tennessee (10-2) ⇔
Last week: Bye
A road game in Columbus is a brutal draw for their playoff game.
(5) Penn State (11-2) ⇓1
Last week: L 37-45 vs. (1) Oregon
1. Penn State is 1-24 vs. AP top-5 opponents since 2000.
2. Penn State is 1-14 against AP top-5 teams under James Franklin (lost 11 straight)
3. Penn State has lost 12-straight to top-5 opponents.
4. Y'all really think this is gonna change if you put Penn State in the CFP.
— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 8, 2024
Penn State showed a lot of fighting coming back in this game. The monkey isn't off of James Franklin's back just yet, but at least Penn State proved they belong in a 12-team playoff.
(4) Ohio State (10-2) ⇑1
Last week: BYE
Well, now that Ohio State and Penn State have about the same record, I'm forced to go to the head-to-head meeting.
(3) Texas (11-2) ⇓1
Last week: L 19-22 vs. (3) Georgia (OT)
I'm not going to dock Texas much. They were prepared for this game where they weren't in the first meeting in Austin. The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with one of the two best teams in the country and nearly won. They might not belong in a four-team playoff, but they make the cut for 12.
(2) Georgia (11-2) ⇑1
Last week: W 22-19 vs. (2) Texas (OT)
NEWS: Georgia QB Carson Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow, @PeteNakos_ reports.https://t.co/yZeIGv8TiY pic.twitter.com/EWezCraP46
— On3 (@On3sports) December 9, 2024
Georgia beat Texas again, this time with one quarterback tied behind their backs. The strange thing is that Georgia trailed when Carson Beck left at halftime. Backup Gunner Stockton was efficient enough to help the Bulldogs win the game.
If Carson Beck’s final snap in a Georgia uniform was a walk-off touchdown in the SEC Championship where he couldn’t move is arm, it’s a hell of a legacy.
— dogwood maple (@dogwood_maple) December 9, 2024
Beck's final play in a Georgia uniform was the handoff that won the game for Georgia in overtime. He literally played that play with one arm. The Bulldogs were solid with Stockton, but can he win them a championship?
(1) Oregon (13-0) ⇔
Last week: W 45-37 vs. (4) Penn State
Oregon Football is now 23-2 in the last two seasons
THE most wins in all of college football (21 Ws is closest)
THE fewest losses in all of college football
92% winning percentage pic.twitter.com/ZmNJxuzhLz
— GoDucks.net (@GoDucksnet) November 17, 2024
Strangely enough, both of those losses were to Washington last year. The Ducks are the only team that understood the assignment this year. They won all of their games.
Others Receiving Votes
- Kansas State
- Memphis
- Baylor
- Tulane
- LSU
- Duke
