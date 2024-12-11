X
NCAA College Football Power Rankings - 2024 Postseason

2 days ago
Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks
1. (25) Syracuse (9-3) ⇔
2. (24) Texas A&M (8-4) ⇔
3. (23) Army (10-1) ⇔
4. (22) Illinois (9-3) ⇔
5. (21) UNLV (10-3) ⇔
6. (20) Missouri (9-3) ⇔
7. (19) Colorado (9-3) ⇔
8. (18) Iowa State (10-3) ⇓1
9. (17) Miami (FL) (10-2) ⇑1
10. (16) Boise State (12-1) ⇓1
11. (15) SMU (11-2) ⇓6
12. (14) BYU (10-2) ⇔
13. (13) Mississippi (9-3) ⇔
14. (12) Alabama (9-3) ⇓1
15. (11) Arizona State (11-2) ⇑1
16. (10) Clemson (10-3) ⇑6
17. (9) South Carolina (9-3) ⇑1
18. (8) Indiana (11-1) ⇔
19. (7) Notre Dame (11-1) ⇔
20. (6) Tennessee (10-2) ⇔
21. (5) Penn State (11-2) ⇓1
22. (4) Ohio State (10-2) ⇑1
23. (3) Texas (11-2) ⇓1
24. (2) Georgia (11-2) ⇑1
25. (1) Oregon (13-0) ⇔
It turns out that demolishing the divisions in the superconferences from Hell was a good idea. Who knew? Most of the conference championship games were exciting, even if there wasn't much drama about who was getting into the first 12-team playoff.

The Big 12 (16) Championship was the only game that had do-or-die pretenses. That game was over by halftime. The Mountain West Championship was a big deal, too, but Boise also left no doubt about who the conference bullies were.

These are my rankings, and they don't match what the committee had. I can guarantee you that I watched more football than they did combined, and I'm far more impartial than they are.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more in 2024 using code WINNING. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Slack Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

(25) Syracuse (9-3) ⇔

Last week: Bye

Fran Brown might succeed at Syracuse, whereas Dino Babers didn't.

 

(24) Texas A&M (8-4) ⇔

Last week: L 7-17 vs. (6) Texas

I'm still struggling with ranking a four-loss team.

 

(23) Army (10-1) ⇔

Last week: W 29-24 vs. UTSA

Army's only loss was to a playoff team. There are plenty of teams on here without a big win. Why not Army?

 

(22) Illinois (9-3) ⇔

Last week: Bye

Beating Northwestern isn't much of an accomplishment, but it was a rivalry win on the road, and everyone else lost.

 

(21) UNLV (10-3) ⇔

Last week: L 7-21 at (16) Boise State

It doesn't feel right to move them down.

 

(20) Missouri (9-3) ⇔

Last week: Bye

All three Missouri losses are to ranked teams, and they beat Vanderbilt and Boston College. Those aren't great wins, but they are better than anything UNLV put together.

 

(19) Colorado (9-3) ⇔

Last week: Bye

This was still a hell of a season for Colorado.

 

(18) Iowa State (10-3) ⇓1

Last week: L 19-45 vs. (15) Arizona State

Iowa State didn't belong in that game, but did Colorado? I don't know, so I'm leaving them as they were before last week.

 

(17) Miami (FL) (10-2) ⇑1

Last week: Bye

Miami's weak schedule has them this low, but their schedule was still better than Iowa State's.

 

(16) Boise State (12-1) ⇓1

Last week: W 21-7 vs. (21) UNLV

Boise still has a weak schedule. The Syracuse team that beat UNLV in Vegas (and Miami in the Loud House) still wasn't ranked. Explain that one to me.

 

(15) SMU (11-2) ⇓6

Last week: L 31-34 vs. (16) Clemson

Hey, wasn't I the one lobbying for SMU to be included in the playoff, yet I rank them this low? Yes. That was me. Why? Because I knew the committee wouldn't let the right three-loss team in any way. And the committee told anyone who would listen for the last eight weeks that teams wouldn't be punished for playing an extra game.

Just because I don't believe SMU to be one of the 12 best teams doesn't mean anything. It's about the committee keeping its word and not destroying the integrity of the playoff in the first freaking year.

 

(14) BYU (10-2) ⇔

Last week: W 30-18 vs. Houston

The Cougars beat SMU. Fair is fair.

 

(13) Mississippi (9-3) ⇔

Last week: BYE

Do you have a problem with the committee, Lane? Try not to lose to a horrible Kentucky team... AT HOME! Do you believe these people?

Bad losses mean more than bad wins, and they should be in a world of horribly unbalanced schedules. Not every team plays a good team, but those teams still beat the mediocre teams that Ole Miss and Alabama lost to.

 

(12) Alabama (9-3) ⇓1

Last week: BYE

A team with two losses to 6-6 teams does not deserve a chance at a national title. Will you listen to yourselves? This is not an elite team this year and shouldn't be treated like it based on past merit. If Alabama wins ONE of those two games, they're in. No questions asked.

 

(11) Arizona State (11-2) ⇑1

Last week: W 45-19 vs. (17) Iowa State

How's that for a statement? This is not the same team that lost to Cincinnati two months ago.

 

(10) Clemson (10-3) ⇑6

Last week: W 34-31 vs. (9) SMU

Two of Clemson's losses are to SEC teams ranked in front of them. On another note, this is the kick that knocked Alabama out of the playoff.

The wink before the kick? That's cold. This guy felt no pressure and may not get a bigger kick in his life.

 

(9) South Carolina (9-3) ⇑1

Last week: Bye

I am still very disappointed that the committee completely ignored the team that played the best down the stretch. The Gamecocks won six straight games, including three against ranked teams. The last was on the road to the ACC Champions. They should absolutely be in the playoffs. I will die on this hill.

 

(8) Indiana (11-1) ⇔

Last week: BYE

I still have a problem with Indiana's weak schedule, but people saying they were blown out by Ohio State aren't telling the real story. The Buckeyes ran it up a little bit.

 

(7) Notre Dame (11-1) ⇔

Last week: BYE

Hey, at least we get the Lil' Sebastian Bowl! I never knew how much we, as college football fans, needed this game!

 

(6) Tennessee (10-2) ⇔

Last week: Bye

A road game in Columbus is a brutal draw for their playoff game.

 

(5) Penn State (11-2) ⇓1

Last week: L 37-45 vs. (1) Oregon


Penn State showed a lot of fighting coming back in this game. The monkey isn't off of James Franklin's back just yet, but at least Penn State proved they belong in a 12-team playoff.

 

(4) Ohio State (10-2) ⇑1

Last week: BYE

Well, now that Ohio State and Penn State have about the same record, I'm forced to go to the head-to-head meeting.

 

(3) Texas (11-2) ⇓1

Last week: L 19-22 vs. (3) Georgia (OT)

I'm not going to dock Texas much. They were prepared for this game where they weren't in the first meeting in Austin. The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with one of the two best teams in the country and nearly won. They might not belong in a four-team playoff, but they make the cut for 12.

 

(2) Georgia (11-2) ⇑1

Last week: W 22-19 vs. (2) Texas (OT)

Georgia beat Texas again, this time with one quarterback tied behind their backs. The strange thing is that Georgia trailed when Carson Beck left at halftime. Backup Gunner Stockton was efficient enough to help the Bulldogs win the game.

Beck's final play in a Georgia uniform was the handoff that won the game for Georgia in overtime. He literally played that play with one arm. The Bulldogs were solid with Stockton, but can he win them a championship?

 

(1) Oregon (13-0) ⇔

Last week: W 45-37 vs. (4) Penn State

Strangely enough, both of those losses were to Washington last year. The Ducks are the only team that understood the assignment this year. They won all of their games.

 

Others Receiving Votes

  • Kansas State
  • Memphis
  • Baylor
  • Tulane
  • LSU
  • Duke


