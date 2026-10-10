NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Charlotte-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.
On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bank of America 400.
Unfortunately, yet again, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.
The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.
2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Kyle Larson
|0.000
|0.000
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|0.000
|0.000
|3.
|Tyler Reddick
|0.000
|0.000
|4.
|Ryan Blaney
|0.000
|0.000
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|0.000
|0.000
|6.
|William Byron
|0.000
|0.000
|7.
|Joey Logano
|0.000
|0.000
|8.
|Bubba Wallace
|0.000
|0.000
|9.
|Chase Elliott
|0.000
|0.000
|10.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|0.000
|0.000
|11.
|Carson Hocevar
|0.000
|0.000
|12.
|Denny Hamlin
|0.000
|0.000
|13.
|Chris Buescher
|0.000
|0.000
|14.
|Ty Gibbs
|0.000
|0.000
|15.
|Daniel Suarez
|0.000
|0.000
|16.
|Alex Bowman
|0.000
|0.000
|17.
|Christopher Bell
|0.000
|0.000
|18.
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.000
|0.000
|19.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
|20.
|Austin Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|21.
|Riley Herbst
|0.000
|0.000
|22.
|Brad Keselowski
|0.000
|0.000
|23.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
|24.
|Ryan Preece
|0.000
|0.000
|25.
|Erik Jones
|0.000
|0.000
|26.
|Austin Hill(i)
|0.000
|0.000
|27.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|28.
|Ross Chastain
|0.000
|0.000
|29.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0.000
|0.000
|30.
|Cole Custer
|0.000
|0.000
|31.
|Todd Gilliland
|0.000
|0.000
|32.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.000
|0.000
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|34.
|Zane Smith
|0.000
|0.000
|35.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Connor Zilisch
|0.000
|0.000
|37.
|Corey Heim
|0.000
|0.000
|38.
|Gray Gaulding
|0.000
|0.000
|39.
|BJ McLeod
|0.000
|0.000
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