NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Charlotte-2 (2026)

October 10, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bank of America 400.

Unfortunately, yet again, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000 2. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000 3. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000 4. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000 5. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000 6. William Byron 0.000 0.000 7. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000 8. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000 9. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000 10. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000 11. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000 12. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000 13. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000 14. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000 15. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000 16. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000 17. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000 18. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000 19. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000 20. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000 21. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000 22. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000 23. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000 24. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000 25. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000 26. Austin Hill(i) 0.000 0.000 27. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 28. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000 29. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000 30. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000 31. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000 32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000 33. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000 34. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000 35. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 36. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000 37. Corey Heim 0.000 0.000 38. Gray Gaulding 0.000 0.000 39. BJ McLeod 0.000 0.000

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium) NASCAR DFS Picks: South Point 400 (2026) NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium) NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium)