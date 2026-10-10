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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Charlotte-2 (2026)

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Kyle Larson - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Kyle Larson is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bank of America 400.

Unfortunately, yet again, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

 

2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000
2. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000
3. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000
4. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000
5. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000
6. William Byron 0.000 0.000
7. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000
8. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000
9. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000
10. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000
11. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000
12. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000
13. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000
14. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000
15. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000
16. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000
17. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000
18. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000
19. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000
20. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000
21. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000
22. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000
23. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000
24. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000
25. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000
26. Austin Hill(i) 0.000 0.000
27. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000
28. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000
29. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000
30. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000
31. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000
32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000
33. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000
34. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000
35. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000
36. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000
37. Corey Heim 0.000 0.000
38. Gray Gaulding 0.000 0.000
39. BJ McLeod 0.000 0.000

 

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