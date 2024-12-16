BALLER MOVE: Add in All Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 16% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (groin) is dealing with a groin issue and is in danger of missing his team's Week 16 matchup. That makes Kendre Miller a priority must-add in all leagues. New Orleans' RB1 role is incredibly valuable and could provide league-winning upside down the stretch.
Kendre Miller WONT BE DENIED pic.twitter.com/fnLPA0bQ5K
— Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) December 8, 2024
He's also a great RB who hasn't received many opportunities because of bad luck with injuries and former head coach Dennis Allen's hatred for him. But when healthy, he's mostly looked excellent and has a tantalizing blend of size, speed, strength, and burst that make him worthy of plenty of touches.
Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak utilizes his backs heavily in his schemes, meaning Miller could see upwards of 20 touches next week if Kamara is sidelined due to his ailment. You don't want to pass up on this opportunity -- NO has a great run-blocking offensive line that's been galvanized by the addition of rookie Taliese Fuaga.
Add Miller in all leagues if you can. You can blow the rest of your FAAB or use your waiver priority with confidence.
