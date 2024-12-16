BALLER MOVE: Add in All Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 43% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the season after RB Nick Chubb (foot) broke his foot in Week 15, ending his 2024 campaign. Ford has been highly efficient with his opportunities this season.
Jerome Ford : 7 carries for 84 yards & a TD; 2 catches for 20 yards & 4 kick returns for 117 yards (Career-high 221 all-purpose yards) pic.twitter.com/00qSKclZNz
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 16, 2024
He has fantastic speed for an RB and showed his wheels on a huge touchdown run in Week 15 when he outran the entire Kansas City Chiefs secondary. He should see plenty of touches (we hope) in Week 16. The problem we see is his usage before Chubb returned -- he simply wasn't utilized enough.
That said, the lead RB of every team should be rostered in nearly all leagues, so he's worth using the rest of your FAAB and waiver priority on. The upside he presents is huge, and Cleveland would be wise not to revert his role back to what it was to start the season. He's a difference-maker in his position.
