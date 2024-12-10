Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 11% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Isaiah Davis produced a surprising performance on Sunday when he ran 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Most expected rookie Braelon Allen to dominate the snaps in the backfield for the Jets with Breece Hall out, but it was Davis who played 53% of the snaps and who outscored Allen, who finished with 10 PPR points to Davis's 14.2.
RB Isaiah Davis (NYJ): Everyone scooped up Braelon Allen, and rightfully so. However, Davis actually outscored Allen, totaling 67 yards and a TD. In the case that Breece Hall misses another game, you can take a chance on Davis. pic.twitter.com/N8Cp1sSpNe
— Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) December 10, 2024
Hall's status for Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville is still unknown, but the team has already come out and said that he is not shut down for the season. So it sounds as if he will play if he is healthy. That's still a big "if" and it's worthwhile scooping up Davis just in case as Jacksonville presents an excellent matchup for the Jets running game.
The odds of Davis outperforming Allen again are probably lean, but he's earned at least a share of the touches for New York if Hall is out and it's quite possible that both backs could be roster-worthy again this week as both scored double-digit points in PPR formats last week.
More Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues ROSTERED IN: 11% of Leagues ANALYSIS: For those who have been waiting all year for a potential Kendre Miller breakout, the time might finally have arrived. Miller is coming off his most touches (10) in a game this season and even scored a touchdown in late week's […]
Hollywood Brown (WR, KC) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues (Use IR Slot) ROSTERED IN: 23% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is expected to return to practice this week. While he was initially declared to be out for the season, it actually appears he will have a chance of playing soon. He's […]
Braelon Allen (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
BALLER MOVE: Add in all formats ROSTERED IN: 58% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Allen performed just fine in his first start of the season, but not many were expecting him to be outplayed by fellow backup Isaiah Davis. Allen ran for 43 yards on 11 carries and added 38 yards on four catches, however, it was […]
Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 11% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Isaiah Davis produced a surprising performance on Sunday when he ran 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Most expected rookie Braelon Allen to dominate the snaps in the backfield for the Jets with Breece Hall out, but it was Davis […]
Patrick Taylor (RB, SF) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
BALLER MOVE: Add In All Leagues ROSTERED IN: 4% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Taylor was called into action late in Sunday's win over the Bears when Isaac Guerendo went down with a toe injury. Taylor finished with 25 yards on seven carries and scored a late touchdown. Before Sunday's game, Taylor had not seen any action […]
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out RotoBaller's famous fantasy football draft sleepers and waiver wire pickups list, updated regularly!