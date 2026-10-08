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Is Jordan Mason The Starting Running Back For The Vikings When He Returns?

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Will Jordan Mason start for the Minnesota Vikings when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jordan Mason return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 5.

In This Article hide
Will Jordan Mason Start For The Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) was expected to have an expanded role in his team's offense this season. Coming into the year, the Vikings used a late-round pick on a rookie running back, but didn't sign any big free-agent names.

Mason's main competition for touches was set to be veteran RB Aaron Jones, the oft-injured 31-year-old that's seen his rushing efficiency decline for three straight seasons. Mason, a former San Francisco 49er, showed flashes of excellent tackle-breaking ability and power.

But a thumb injury knocked him out of action in Week 1, and he was placed on injured reserve after rushing 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. In his absence, Jones has handled a massive workload as the starter. So will Mason be the starter when he returns?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Jordan Mason Start For The Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?

Jones' huge workload aside, the Vikings have been trying to restrict his touches in recent seasons, likely because of his continued struggles with injuries. Even in seasons where he played in most of the games, he was a regular presence on the injury report.

Mason's 15 carries in Week 1 signified that he at least was to be part of a committee with Jones. Jones handled 14 carries and was targeted once, meaning that each back had exactly 15 opportunities with the ball. We can't draw broad conclusions off of one game, but it appears that both may have roughly even touch counts when healthy.

Last season, Mason started the year with 16 or more touches in four of his first five games before the team's Week 5 bye. After that, his workload significantly reduced, and he fell off the fantasy radar. It's unclear if that's the plan again this season, but he wasn't impressive in 2025.

Players should always have the chance to develop, but Jones having a nearly equal role and the benefit of more pass-catching upside could mean that while Mason may technically be the first RB on the depth chart when healthy upon his return, that doesn't tell the full story.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

He's a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex with plenty of risk when he returns due to his lack of a receiving role and the presence of Jones. It would likely take a Jones injury to give Mason enough touches to push him into RB2 territory.

In PPR fantasy football leagues, a target for a running back is worth over 2.5 times that of a rush in terms of average fantasy points scored. Mason misses out on plenty of value as long as Jones is healthy as a result.

It's nice to see him have somewhat of a goal-line role, but Jones also scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1. In recent seasons, advanced metrics have shown Jones to be one of the NFL's least proficient runners in short yardage and goal-to-go scenarios, but that could be the fault of the offensive line.

Mason is a solid bench stash in most leagues, and could be a solid fill-in for bye weeks or injuries to your other RBs, but he's not a reliable starting fantasy option when he returns.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 5?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, TreVeyon Henderson, Ollie Gordon II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Will Shipley, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, TreVeyon Henderson, Ollie Gordon II. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Will Shipley, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, TreVeyon Henderson, Ollie Gordon II compared to others:

Will Shipley
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Keenan Allen
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Pat Freiermuth
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Will Shipley
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Will Shipley
vs
Jaylen Wright
Will Shipley
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
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Alvin Kamara
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Alvin Kamara
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Alvin Kamara
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Raheim Sanders
Braelon Allen
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Terry Mclaurin
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
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James Cook III
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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vs
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vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rome Odunze
TreVeyon Henderson
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David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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vs
Justin Jefferson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Pickens
TreVeyon Henderson
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Brock Bowers
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TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
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Tyjae Spears
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vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justice Hill
TreVeyon Henderson
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Kimani Vidal
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Austin Ekeler
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendre Miller
TreVeyon Henderson
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Jaylen Wright
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Raheim Sanders
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vs
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TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ty Johnson
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vs
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Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
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Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
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Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
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RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
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Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Nabers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mark Andrews
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Davante Adams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Olave
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keon Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Nico Collins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justice Hill
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Raheim Sanders
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sione Vaki
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ty Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dameon Pierce

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
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Notches Three Points Against Penguins
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Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
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Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
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Stefon Diggs

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Adem Bona

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Filip Hallander

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Breece Hall

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Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
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Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

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Day'Ron Sharpe

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Teuvo Teravainen

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Darryn Peterson

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Victor Olofsson

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Mikhail Sergachev

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PHI

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Julius Randle

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