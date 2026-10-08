Will Jordan Mason start for the Minnesota Vikings when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jordan Mason return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 5.
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) was expected to have an expanded role in his team's offense this season. Coming into the year, the Vikings used a late-round pick on a rookie running back, but didn't sign any big free-agent names.
Mason's main competition for touches was set to be veteran RB Aaron Jones, the oft-injured 31-year-old that's seen his rushing efficiency decline for three straight seasons. Mason, a former San Francisco 49er, showed flashes of excellent tackle-breaking ability and power.
But a thumb injury knocked him out of action in Week 1, and he was placed on injured reserve after rushing 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. In his absence, Jones has handled a massive workload as the starter. So will Mason be the starter when he returns?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Jordan Mason Start For The Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?
Jones' huge workload aside, the Vikings have been trying to restrict his touches in recent seasons, likely because of his continued struggles with injuries. Even in seasons where he played in most of the games, he was a regular presence on the injury report.
Mason's 15 carries in Week 1 signified that he at least was to be part of a committee with Jones. Jones handled 14 carries and was targeted once, meaning that each back had exactly 15 opportunities with the ball. We can't draw broad conclusions off of one game, but it appears that both may have roughly even touch counts when healthy.
Jordan Mason takes the direct snap for the touchdown!
PHIvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/spEt3hf7PN
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025
Last season, Mason started the year with 16 or more touches in four of his first five games before the team's Week 5 bye. After that, his workload significantly reduced, and he fell off the fantasy radar. It's unclear if that's the plan again this season, but he wasn't impressive in 2025.
Players should always have the chance to develop, but Jones having a nearly equal role and the benefit of more pass-catching upside could mean that while Mason may technically be the first RB on the depth chart when healthy upon his return, that doesn't tell the full story.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
He's a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex with plenty of risk when he returns due to his lack of a receiving role and the presence of Jones. It would likely take a Jones injury to give Mason enough touches to push him into RB2 territory.
In PPR fantasy football leagues, a target for a running back is worth over 2.5 times that of a rush in terms of average fantasy points scored. Mason misses out on plenty of value as long as Jones is healthy as a result.
Jordan Mason is IN!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r4wirOIjUJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
It's nice to see him have somewhat of a goal-line role, but Jones also scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1. In recent seasons, advanced metrics have shown Jones to be one of the NFL's least proficient runners in short yardage and goal-to-go scenarios, but that could be the fault of the offensive line.
Mason is a solid bench stash in most leagues, and could be a solid fill-in for bye weeks or injuries to your other RBs, but he's not a reliable starting fantasy option when he returns.
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Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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