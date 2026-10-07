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Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 5)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 5 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season quickly approaching, the injuries have inevitably been piling up. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and something that nobody wants to see happen.

Injuries also make things tricky for fantasy managers. A specific injury that happened early in the 2026 season was to Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb), who was diagnosed with a fractured thumb following a 39-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

How much time will Mason miss during the 2026 season? Is it best to keep him on your roster in the meantime? RotoBaller examines the current situation with Mason.

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Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?

Mason was off to a relatively productive start to the 2026 campaign against the Packers in Week 1. He played 29 offensive snaps and recorded 15 carries for 59 yards, which were both team-highs, while averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scoring a rushing touchdown.

Following the season opener, however, Mason underwent surgery to repair a small fracture in his right thumb and was subsequently placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that Mason's thumb was "fixed" after the surgery, and that he didn't anticipate Mason being out longer than the required four weeks.

So, no, Mason is not expected to be out for the remainder of the 2026 season. Still, the soonest Mason will be able to return to the lineup for the Vikings is Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota has a Week 6 bye week, so while Mason would theoretically be able to return that week after missing four games from Week 2 through Week 5, the team will be off.

Once Mason is cleared to return to practice, the Vikings will have 21 days to activate him, or else he will be placed on season-ending IR. The expectation remains that Mason will be able to return in 2026, and likely around Week 7 or so.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

Mason split reps fairly evenly with Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 1, with Jones playing 30 offensive snaps against the Packers. As expected, Jones has taken on a much larger role in the offense in Mason's absence, with Jones recording at least 42 offensive snaps in each of the past three games.

It is fair to speculate that once Mason is healthy enough for a full amount of work, he will quickly earn back his role and split snaps with Jones. The Vikings will welcome Mason's return to limit the wear and tear on Jones, who is currently 31 years old and will turn 32 in December.

If your league allows injured reserve spots, then it is a no-brainer to leave Mason in one of your IR slots for the time being. However, if you don't have that luxury, Mason is still worth consideration as a bench stash, especially in deeper leagues with limited options at running back.

Mason is currently rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues, meaning he is available in 31% of such leagues. With Week 5 upon us, and Mason having the potential to return in Week 7, now is the time to see if he is available in your league and hold him on the bench until he is activated.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson compared to others:

Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams

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