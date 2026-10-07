Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 5)

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 5 of 2026.
With Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season quickly approaching, the injuries have inevitably been piling up. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and something that nobody wants to see happen.
Injuries also make things tricky for fantasy managers. A specific injury that happened early in the 2026 season was to Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb), who was diagnosed with a fractured thumb following a 39-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.
How much time will Mason miss during the 2026 season? Is it best to keep him on your roster in the meantime? RotoBaller examines the current situation with Mason.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Mason was off to a relatively productive start to the 2026 campaign against the Packers in Week 1. He played 29 offensive snaps and recorded 15 carries for 59 yards, which were both team-highs, while averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scoring a rushing touchdown.
Jordan Mason is IN!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r4wirOIjUJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Following the season opener, however, Mason underwent surgery to repair a small fracture in his right thumb and was subsequently placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he would have to miss a minimum of four games.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that Mason's thumb was "fixed" after the surgery, and that he didn't anticipate Mason being out longer than the required four weeks.
So, no, Mason is not expected to be out for the remainder of the 2026 season. Still, the soonest Mason will be able to return to the lineup for the Vikings is Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota has a Week 6 bye week, so while Mason would theoretically be able to return that week after missing four games from Week 2 through Week 5, the team will be off.
Once Mason is cleared to return to practice, the Vikings will have 21 days to activate him, or else he will be placed on season-ending IR. The expectation remains that Mason will be able to return in 2026, and likely around Week 7 or so.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Mason split reps fairly evenly with Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 1, with Jones playing 30 offensive snaps against the Packers. As expected, Jones has taken on a much larger role in the offense in Mason's absence, with Jones recording at least 42 offensive snaps in each of the past three games.
It is fair to speculate that once Mason is healthy enough for a full amount of work, he will quickly earn back his role and split snaps with Jones. The Vikings will welcome Mason's return to limit the wear and tear on Jones, who is currently 31 years old and will turn 32 in December.
If your league allows injured reserve spots, then it is a no-brainer to leave Mason in one of your IR slots for the time being. However, if you don't have that luxury, Mason is still worth consideration as a bench stash, especially in deeper leagues with limited options at running back.
Mason is currently rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues, meaning he is available in 31% of such leagues. With Week 5 upon us, and Mason having the potential to return in Week 7, now is the time to see if he is available in your league and hold him on the bench until he is activated.
#Vikings Week 1 RB Usage
- Jordan Mason: 48% snaps, 15 carries, 5 routes, 0 targets (59 yds, TD)
- Aaron Jones: 43% snaps, 12 carries, 7 routes, 1 target (40 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 13, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
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Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Mike Evans, Emanuel Wilson compared to others:
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