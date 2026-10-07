Is De’Zhaun Stribling Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 5)

Is De'Zhaun Stribling out for the season? When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? The latest De'Zhaun Stribling injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 5 of 2026.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) suffered a major ankle injury in his team's Week 1 contest with the Los Angeles Rams. His young career got off to a miserable start, unfortunately, as he didn't log a single reception before going down with the ailment.
The rookie was considered a major reach by 49ers general manager John Lynch and Co. He was compared by fantasy analysts to former 49ers WR Jauan Jennings as a solid blocker and passable receiver, though his college production was suspect.
Now, he'll need to wait to get back on the field and potentially prove his doubters wrong. And it's possible he returns and just isn't 100 percent until 2027. So, when will Stribling return, and can he become a startable fantasy football contributor at some point this season after he's back?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is De’Zhaun Stribling Out for the 2026 Season?
Stribling underwent surgery to correct what was described as a deltoid ankle sprain. It's a major injury that typically requires medical intervention to correct, and he's rehabilitating the injury with a projected return date late in the season.
The 49ers have indicated that he won't be out for the full season, but for fantasy football purposes, he may as well be. He's set to miss around 10 weeks, meaning his return date should be somewhere around Week 14 or later. San Francisco has long had an abnormally high rate of injuries to key players on its team, and it is constantly playing down many of its best players in crucial situations.
Stribling was clearly injured earlier in the game, but was allowed to return, where he aggravated the same injury and now will miss 10 weeks of football after having to have surgery.
De'Zhaun Stribling Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery https://t.co/ZbmovwxOpc
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 16, 2026
San Francisco has the easiest schedule in the NFL this season, so it is likely bound for the postseason, as it is currently undefeated, meaning Stribling could see more action towards the back of the season and potentially the playoffs.
De’Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
Stribling has shown flashes in college football and in the preseason, but he was drafted far ahead of his pre-draft rankings, which is something that the 49ers often do. And it doesn't usually work out. Their last five draft classes are mostly full of busts.
That's not to say Stribling can't be good for fantasy football when he returns this season, but it's an uphill battle for a rookie who wasn't a first-round pick and has missed most of the season. The 49ers have one of the best offensive environments for fantasy football production in the NFL, but they also have plenty of talented pass-catchers.
Tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., as well as running back Christian McCaffrey, are all heavily involved in the passing offense. They all earn significant targets, meaning Stribling will have heavy competition to get enough volume to be startable in fantasy football leagues.
Oklahoma State football countdown to kickoff: 77 days
De'Zhaun Stribling scored a 77 yard TD on this flea flicker against K-State last year in Manhattan #GoPokes https://t.co/vixHOSFsSs
— Legion of Orange (@SnapAgainThanos) June 12, 2025
When he returns, the fantasy football playoffs will be either just about to start or already underway. It makes little sense to start him in such games, as his floor will be zero. San Francisco will likely rely on its veterans.
Perhaps if multiple of them suffer injuries, we could see Stribling get some action. Then again, the 49ers have multiple other veteran pass-catchers, like Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and Christian Kirk (calf), who should be back in action by then. They'll probably get priority over Stribling in the passing game.
So, it's just better to keep him stashed in dynasty leagues and ignore him in redraft.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our "Who Should I Start?" tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans compared to others:
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