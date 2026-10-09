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Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates for Week 5

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Will Shipley - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 5 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Week 5 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to Week 5 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we will do our best to point you in the direction of the emerging players who are not only top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.

All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find players who are more widely available when I can. Therefore, some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that does not mean they cannot have an impact for your squad in future weeks.

As this article is published each and every Friday, this list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!

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Week 5 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles - 45% rostered

As it currently stands, Tank Bigsby has been placed on IR with an abdominal injury; meanwhile, Saquon Barkley is week-to-week with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday.

This leaves Will Shipley as the lead back in Philly, yet here he is just rostered in 21% of leagues. Shipley saw 13 carries combined in Weeks 2 and 4 and managed to average just 3.6 yards per carry, but given that he is likely to be the lead back this week against Jacksonville, he should be rostered in more leagues.

He is also an option in the passing game, as he has seen four targets in limited action. This skill set could come in handy this weekend against Jacksonville, as they are currently allowing nearly seven receptions per game to the running back position, which ranks second-worst in the league.

He should be added in all leagues given how much flux this Eagles backfield has been in during 2026.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 3% rostered

Justice Hill is more of a dart throw and someone you really want as a handcuff to Derrick Henry. That being said, I do think he has some value in emergency situations this week. Overall, Hill has carried the ball 14 times for 60 rushing yards and hauled in five receptions for 44 receiving yards.

I want to highlight his pass-catching ability here, as that is where he is likely to have the most success against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Overall, Atlanta is allowing running backs to catch just under six receptions per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Given that the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson this week, it would not surprise me to see Tyler Huntley use Hill as a safety valve in third-down situations. If you are in need of a deep option at the running back position in Week 5, Hill could return some solid value in this matchup.

More RB Options:

 

Week 5 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 22% rostered

Rashod Bateman is making another appearance in this article despite the return of Zay Flowers, as Bateman has still been involved in this offense. Last week, he hauled in two receptions for 46 receiving yards against the Tennessee Titans. I especially like him in this matchup against Atlanta.

As aforementioned, the Falcons struggle against pass-catching running backs, but they are absolutely awful against wide receivers. Overall, they rank fourth-worst in the league by allowing an average of over 14 receptions per game to the position. They also rank fourth-worst in the league by allowing over 195 receiving yards per game to wide receivers.

It should also come as no surprise that they rank seventh-worst in the league by allowing an average of 23.5 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Yes, it is not as great a spot for Bateman with Jackson possibly missing this game, but he should still be involved against this Falcons defense, especially when you consider the Falcons have shut down opposing running backs this season.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 17% rostered

Keon Coleman has really started to pick up the pace recently, as he has seen 15 targets over the previous three weeks, and has turned those targets into 13 receptions for 216 receiving yards and one touchdown. Coleman has also seen 160 snaps thus far, which leads all Bills' wide receivers.

Yes, D.J. Moore got injured and had to leave last week, but it is still a good sign that Coleman has been this heavily involved in the offense and is producing. Moore's injury is not expected to be long-term, but if he misses even a game or two, Coleman's value rises significantly in this offense.

The Bills will be facing the Los Angeles Rams this week in a game that has one of the highest totals on the board, so we should expect to see some offensive production. Additionally, the Rams are allowing nine receptions, over 106 receiving yards, and 20 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

While these numbers are not horrid, they are weak enough that we could reasonably expect some production from Coleman. He makes for a solid addition if you need some depth at the wide receiver position.

Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 10% rostered

Tre' Harris might be my favorite player on this list for Week 5. A lot of folks were very high on the other Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, but Harris has actually outperformed him in every meaningful category except total snaps.

Overall, Harris has been on the field for 202 snaps, which is eight fewer than Johnston, but what he has done with those snaps is quite meaningful. He has hauled in 13 of 21 targets for 209 receiving yards. He has also seen five or more targets in three of the Chargers' first four games.

Harris has also picked it up more recently, having gone for 50 or more receiving yards in each of the previous three games. While the touchdowns have not quite been there, it is reassuring that he saw three red zone targets in Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills.

Harris is young, as this is only his second season in the NFL, so we may be seeing the beginning of a solid rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert. I do like Harris' long-term potential for 2026 and feel like he should be added in most leagues, especially if you are still holding onto Johnston.

The Chargers have started the season 0-4 and will be looking to rebound this week at Kansas City. The Chargers then have matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, both of which have struggled a bit against the pass, with Houston allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers thus far in 2026.

More WR Options:

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
CeeDee Lamb

Suffered Quad Bruise on Thursday Night
Emeka Egbuka

Fantasy Value Bounces Back After Productive Week 5 Outing
Bucky Irving

Fantasy Stock Skyrocketing After Monster Outing In Win
CeeDee Lamb

Questionable to Return on Thursday With Quad Injury
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Mike Evans

Misses Practice, Expected to Play at Seattle
Saquon Barkley

Not Expected to Play in Week 5 in London
Alvin Kamara

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ashton Jeanty

Listed as Limited With Pair of Injuries
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Kyle Monangai

Dealing with Turf Toe, Hopeful to Play Through Injury
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Chris Olave

Limited in Practice on Thursday with Foot Injury
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Omarion Hampton

Chargers Haven't Lost Faith in Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Ja'Marr Chase

Back at Practice as he Works Through Concussion Protocol
DJ Moore

Bills Not Ruling Out DJ Moore for Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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