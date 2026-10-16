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EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (10/17/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek Seven

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 10/17/26 (Matchweek Seven). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! European play is back with the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, so rotations are inevitable! As always, check lineups before kickoff! Today's slate will feature Manchester City FC. No need to fade the slate favorites, unless you want the least-owned pathway to a possible winning lineup. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Seven.

The top favorite for today is Manchester City FC (-450) vs. Ipswich Town FC (+1000). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 17th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

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EPL DFS Goalies

Alisson Becker - DK $4.6K || FD $10

Opponent - at Brentford FC

Alisson Becker, otherwise known as Alisson, is projected to make the most saves on the slate because of his matchup at Gtech Community Stadium. In their last five domestic fixtures, excluding splits, Brentford FC rank top ten in Shots Per 90. In Liverpool’s last five domestic matches, excluding splits, they are the fourth-worst in Shots Against Per 90 and the fifth-best in Goals Against Per 90. There is only one major concern. In that same timeframe, Brentford are the fifth-best in Goals Per 90.

Alisson himself has slowly regressed over his last five fixtures in all competitions. He has made ten saves, conceded seven goals, and recorded two clean sheets, with six of those seven goals coming in his last two matches. Luckily, his salary is under $5K on DraftKings, leaving plenty of room for him to reach value. If managers have the salary in their lineup and want a ‘safer’ option, look no further than the slate favorites and Gianluigi Donnarumma.                                                                  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (DK $6K || FD $15) vs. Ipswich Town FC
  • Caoimhín Kelleher (DK $4.9K || FD $10) vs. Liverpool FC

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Erling Haaland - DK $10.4K || FD $25

Opponent - vs. Ipswich Town FC

Look no further for the striker position in this three-match slate. Erling Haaland is slated to become the highest-owned player at any position on the slate in all formats. The striker is also coming into this fixture with a vengeance after the ‘embarrassing’ 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain FC midweek. Despite their loss, Haaland registered two goals, eight shots, two chances created, one cross, and two interceptions.

Over his last five fixtures in all competitions, he has produced seven goals, 22 shots, three chances created, one cross, one tackle, three interceptions, and one block.

Ipswich Town FC has regressed defensively in recent weeks. From a Per 90 Against viewpoint, they are in the bottom ten in Big Chances Created, and they are the second-worst in Goals, Chances Created, In-the-Box Shots, In-the-Box Goals, and Penalty Area Defense. Despite his high salary, the highest at any position, Haaland is projected to deliver a ceiling performance and surpass value as he looks to get Manchester City FC back on track.                

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Alex Iwobi (DK $8.1K || FD $14) vs. Hull City FC
  • Oliver McBurnie (DK $5.5K || FD $14) at Fulham FC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Sorba Thomas - DK $5.8K || FD $10

Opponent - at Fulham FC

Fulham FC is not Ipswich Town FC, and the hosts have also shown defensive fortitude in their last few fixtures compared to early-season fixtures. However, Fulham still hasn't improved enough to warrant praise. From a Per 90 Against viewpoint, the Cottagers are in the bottom ten in Goals, just outside the bottom ten in In-the-Box Goals and Penalty Area Defense, and in the bottom five in Chances Created and Big Chances Created over their last five fixtures, excluding splits. These all play to Thomas’s strengths.

In his four matches with Hull City FC, including two starts, Thomas has managed one assist, four shots, seven chances created, 17 crosses, six corners, two tackles, and one interception. He is now the focal point of the Tigers' attack and is quickly becoming a mainstay in the starting XI. Considering the high-salaried options from Manchester City, Thomas offers the salary relief needed without forgoing fantasy production.                                                                                   

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Rayan Cherki (DK $9.5K || FD $23) vs. Ipswich Town FC
  • Florian Wirtz (DK $7.7K || FD $16) at Brentford FC

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Ryan Giles - DK $5.8K || FD $12

Opponent - at Fulham FC

Continuing the Tigers’ prance, Ryan Giles is next. Excluding his teammate Sorba Thomas, Ryan Giles is a key cog in the Hull City FC machine. The wingback has produced one assist, eight chances created, 41 crosses, four corners, four tackles, three interceptions, and 11 clearances throughout his last five domestic appearances. His cross generation will bode well in this matchup.

In their last five domestic matches, excluding splits, Fulham FC are the fourth-worst in Crosses. On this slate, they are the second-worst. As noted above, Fulham still lack a defensive stronghold and continue to let opponents create several chances per match from the flanks. Giles is projected to at the very least reach value here.                                                                          

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • El Hadji Malick Diouf (DK $4.8K || FD $10) vs. Liverpool FC 
  • Rúben Dias (DK $4.6K || FD $10) vs. Ipswich Town FC

 

Corner Takers

  • Brentford FC: Vitaly Janelt
  • Liverpool FC: Florian Wirtz
  • Fulham FC: Oscar Bobb/Alex Iwobi
  • Hull City FC: Sorba Thomas/Ryan Giles
  • Manchester City FC: Rayan Cherki/Elliot Anderson
  • Ipswich Town FC: Leif Davis/Saša Lukić

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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