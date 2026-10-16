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NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 6 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

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Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
DFS Cash Game Locks
DFS Cash Game Values

Let's go RotoBallers! I'm coming off my best DFS week, which netted a four-figure win and another $555 millionaire satellite ticket. I want to keep it rolling in Week 6, and I hope everyone's with me! We have some key players on bye this week, including all the Lions, Bengals, and Vikings, so builds are going to look a bit different.

Make sure you're checking out our RotoBaller Discord channel. It's filled to the brim every week with an amazing group of football degenerates who want nothing more than to talk about the week's NFL games for hours on end. You'll get on-the-spot analysis of the optimal DFS paths and be able to react to injuries in real time.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Puka Nacua, WR - LAR ($8,100 DK/$9,000 FD)

It's Week 6 (already??), and my top play tally on the main slate has been as follows:

Jahmyr Gibbs - 4
Christian McCaffrey - 1

It'll be refreshing to write about someone different this week, and ESPECIALLY novel not to have to write about a running back for once. You could argue Bijan Robinson should occupy this spot, but if you're forced to choose one, I think Puka Nacua has to be the priority.

Puka has played two fewer games than every other top WR, but he's already the WR14 in total points and is the WR2 in FPPG (behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Nacua is fresh off an insane game against the Bills where he went 17-138-1 on an absolutely insane 24 targets. Even with Davante Adams scoring two TDs, Puka was still the WR3 for the week, and he's underpriced on both sites.

The Cardinals' defense is cratering right now, and they're fresh off allowing 45 points to the Lions. The Rams have an implied team total of 32.5 points, which is not only the highest on the slate but the highest for any team on the season. The worry is that the Rams take their foot off the gas in the second half, but their offense is so efficient that multiple players can get there in 2-3 quarters. They also may be out for blood after losing to the Bills on Monday night.

Honorable mentions: Bijan Robinson, Josh Allen

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - NE ($6,000 DK/$6,300 FD)

Rhamondre Stevenson is the cash value of the week at his price tags on both sites. DK at least attempted to jack him up in the wake of TreVeyon Henderson's injury, but they didn't do it well enough. With only Corey Kiner behind him, Stevenson should get the bulk of the work in the backfield, and it's an amazing matchup.

When Henderson left, Stevenson amassed a 71% snap share. He was questionable himself last week, and I imagine with another week to heal that number will go up. The Jets have allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing RBs, along with 4.8 YPC. Stevenson is an exceptional value on FanDuel in particular.


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
DJ Moore

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
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Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
DeVonta Smith

Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Officially Misses Another Practice
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
David Montgomery

Officially Out in Week 6
CeeDee Lamb

Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Lamar Jackson

Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Zay Flowers

Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Chris Olave

Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Rico Dowdle

Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Malik Nabers

Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Caleb Williams

' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Ashton Jeanty

Feeling His Best Ahead of Week 6
Mike Evans

Missing Practice on Thursday with Achilles Soreness
Caleb Williams

Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing Again on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

"Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Saquon Barkley

Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Lamar Jackson

Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

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Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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