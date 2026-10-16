October 16, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Let's go RotoBallers! I'm coming off my best DFS week, which netted a four-figure win and another $555 millionaire satellite ticket. I want to keep it rolling in Week 6, and I hope everyone's with me! We have some key players on bye this week, including all the Lions, Bengals, and Vikings, so builds are going to look a bit different.

Make sure you're checking out our RotoBaller Discord channel. It's filled to the brim every week with an amazing group of football degenerates who want nothing more than to talk about the week's NFL games for hours on end. You'll get on-the-spot analysis of the optimal DFS paths and be able to react to injuries in real time.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Puka Nacua, WR - LAR ($8,100 DK/$9,000 FD)

It's Week 6 (already??), and my top play tally on the main slate has been as follows:

Jahmyr Gibbs - 4

Christian McCaffrey - 1

It'll be refreshing to write about someone different this week, and ESPECIALLY novel not to have to write about a running back for once. You could argue Bijan Robinson should occupy this spot, but if you're forced to choose one, I think Puka Nacua has to be the priority.

Puka has played two fewer games than every other top WR, but he's already the WR14 in total points and is the WR2 in FPPG (behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Nacua is fresh off an insane game against the Bills where he went 17-138-1 on an absolutely insane 24 targets. Even with Davante Adams scoring two TDs, Puka was still the WR3 for the week, and he's underpriced on both sites.

Puka Nacua is up to 24 targets, the most by a player in a single game since Brandon Marshall had 28 in 2009. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2026

The Cardinals' defense is cratering right now, and they're fresh off allowing 45 points to the Lions. The Rams have an implied team total of 32.5 points, which is not only the highest on the slate but the highest for any team on the season. The worry is that the Rams take their foot off the gas in the second half, but their offense is so efficient that multiple players can get there in 2-3 quarters. They also may be out for blood after losing to the Bills on Monday night.

Honorable mentions: Bijan Robinson, Josh Allen

DFS Cash Game Values

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - NE ($6,000 DK/$6,300 FD)

Rhamondre Stevenson is the cash value of the week at his price tags on both sites. DK at least attempted to jack him up in the wake of TreVeyon Henderson's injury, but they didn't do it well enough. With only Corey Kiner behind him, Stevenson should get the bulk of the work in the backfield, and it's an amazing matchup.

When Henderson left, Stevenson amassed a 71% snap share. He was questionable himself last week, and I imagine with another week to heal that number will go up. The Jets have allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing RBs, along with 4.8 YPC. Stevenson is an exceptional value on FanDuel in particular.



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