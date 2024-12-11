X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Targets - Buy/Sell For Week 15 Including Davante Adams, T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings, Isiah Pacheco

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
2. Players to Target in Trades for Dynasty Fantasy Football
3. Players to Trade Away for Dynasty Fantasy Football
4. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Well, RotoBallers, we made it. The fantasy playoffs are officially here. Because we're talking dynasty, you of course don't need to have made the playoffs to take something away from this column, but congratulations if you did!

Even if you have a bye in Week 15, there are plenty of reasons to stay active and make some last-minute trades in your pursuit of a championship. Dynasty deals are so interesting because of the element of future-casting that goes into each negotiation. Sure, you can sell all of your young players and picks for proven commodities, but what will your team look like if you fall short of a title? The inverse is true for rebuilding squads; trading all of your win-now pieces for draft capital seems like a great idea until you're forced to make a bunch of third-round picks on players who may never see the field.

I always try to keep this in mind when discussing players to trade for or away in dynasty. The players I'm targeting this week won't cost an arm and a leg to acquire but can still help considerably during the playoff stretch, and the players I'm looking to trade away should yield some meaningful draft capital that will assist next year. Let's dive in.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Be sure to also bookmark the free fantasy football trade analyzer tool. Compare up to three players for each side of the fantasy football trade and get instant advice on which side is better. Compare stats and projections to help solidify your decisions.

 

Players to Target in Trades for Dynasty Fantasy Football

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

I mentioned T.J. Hockenson as a redraft trade target ahead of Week 12, and although he came through in a big way initially, he has been pretty quiet over the past two weeks. Hockenson was held to just four receptions and 45 yards in a blowout win against the Falcons last week while Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison went nuclear.

There is a positive way to look at Hockenson's Week 14 showing, however. Two of Minnesota's six touchdowns came from at least 49 yards out. Jefferson and Addison were winning downfield, and these scores on deep balls took Hockenson off the field quickly.

Additionally, four receptions for 45 yards on five targets isn't that bad when two other pass-catchers go for over 130 yards. This was a ceiling game for the wide receiver corps. If Hockenson can provide 6.5 half-PPR points as a floor, that's nothing to scoff at, especially at the tight-end position.

Josh Oliver, who has been solid for the Vikings this season, returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury. Before his absence, Oliver outsnapped Hockenson in three straight contests and outgained him twice in that span. Despite Oliver's presence last week, Hockenson operated as the primary pass-catching tight end in his sixth game back from an ACL tear.

Hockenson ran 29 routes to Oliver's seven. Going forward, we can expect this role to translate into more fantasy production. For the fantasy playoff stretch, Hockenson will face the Bears, Seahawks, and Packers. All three teams surrender more than 10 fantasy points per game to tight ends, and Hockenson just logged seven receptions for 114 yards against Chicago in Week 12.

So far, I've only made the case for acquiring Hockenson on a contending team. But he's a relatively safe dynasty asset regardless of your team's standing. Hockenson signed a massive extension with the Vikings last year and is poised to be a focal point of a pass-friendly offense through at least 2027.

With J.J. McCarthy likely taking over for Sam Darnold next season, we could see Hockenson become a security blanket for a quarterback in his first campaign as a starter. This is not a situation dynasty gamers should be worried about, and it could be an upgrade for Hockenson in particular.

When you think about the top dynasty tight ends, Brock Bowers and Trey McBride should immediately come to mind. But who's next? Sam LaPorta is the most obvious answer, but let's not pretend that he's met expectations in 2024. At age 27, Hockenson could certainly establish himself as a top-3 dynasty option for the position.

After these four, there is a hodgepodge of aging players and young hopefuls who haven't shown any consistency at the professional level.

I'd be willing to send a late first-round pick in non-Superflex formats to acquire Hockenson, and there are several veteran receivers and running backs I'd trade for him on a non-playoff team.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Even if Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1, I highly doubt that Jauan Jennings would have been drafted as a fantasy WR2. Alas, here we are in Week 15, and Jennings is the WR19 overall and the WR15 in fantasy points per game.

How anyone could still be skeptical of Jennings, who is somehow rostered in just 81% of redraft leagues on Sleeper, is a mystery. He is incredibly undervalued in dynasty as well. While writing this, I saw Jennings and a 2025 fourth-round rookie pick traded for a 2026 second-round rookie pick in a Superflex dynasty league.

The hesitation to value him as a top-30 wide receiver in dynasty is understandable. Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey should return at some point next season and Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle are still under contract.

However, given Samuel's lack of production this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco move on from him in the offseason, especially when the team has so much money invested in the offense and is yet to sign its franchise quarterback to a long-term extension.

By all accounts, Brock Purdy will get the bag from the 49ers in 2025. Although it's difficult to imagine a world where Samuel is cut, the move would save San Francisco a substantial amount of money if it can't get anything of value in a trade.

Samuel has just two total touchdowns on 72 touches for 645 yards. He has not been close to the elite playmaker we saw in 2021 and 2023. Jennings, on the other hand, has been balling.

Just look at the company Jennings is in. Yards per route run is a telling efficiency metric that has helped to identify budding stars that may not get many opportunities, but excel when they are made available. At 26.6 routes per contest, Jennings isn't running as many routes as Justin Jefferson or Nico Collins but is performing comparably.

It's clear Jennings has excellent chemistry with Purdy, specifically near the end zone. He has 14 red-zone targets this season, eight of which were caught, and five of which resulted in six points. It's also important to remember that Jennings was notably better than Aiyuk in three of the six games they suited up for together.

Jennings is under contract with the 49ers through the end of the 2025 campaign, at which point he'll enter unrestricted free agency. If he leaves San Francisco then, it will probably be for a nice sum of money and a starting opportunity. At 27 years old, Jennings is relatively young and a worthwhile dynasty investment at cost.

If you're chasing a title and have a 2025 second-round rookie pick available, you're not risking that much by trading it for a receiver who has proved he can deliver week-winning upside. With matchups against the Rams, Dolphins, and Lions left to play, lock Jennings in as a top-15 option for your playoff run.

 

Players to Trade Away for Dynasty Fantasy Football

Davante Adams, New York Jets

Similar to T.J. Hockenson, Davante Adams is a player I suggested trading for in redraft leagues a few weeks ago. After a slow two-week start to his tenure with the Jets, Adams has delivered more often than not and is the WR12 since Week 9.

He and quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected nine times for 109 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a great performance in a week that some fantasy managers needed it most, right before the start of the playoffs.

To be fair, Adams should find success over the next two weeks in favorable matchups against the Jaguars and Rams. But Rodgers and this Jets offense have been wildly inconsistent all season, making it impossible to have total confidence in Adams every week.

If you are a strong contender, there's nothing wrong with rolling with Adams the rest of the way, but just keep in mind that he'll go on the road to face the Bills in Week 17. This is far from an ideal situation when you're competing for a championship, as Buffalo surrenders the 12th-fewest fantasy points to receivers.

If your team with Adams missed the playoffs, trading him away now is a no-brainer. He has scored a touchdown in two consecutive games, presenting the perfect opportunity to sell high.

This organization is in turmoil. No one has any idea what the Jets are going to look like in 2025.

Reports that Rodgers does not want to play for New York in 2025 circulated in November. Rodgers himself quickly dismissed these claims but also stated that he hasn't decided whether or not he will play at all next season. Seemingly, the Jets aren't too keen on continuing the Rodgers era regardless.

Could this mean a QB upgrade is in store for Adams? Sure, maybe. Could this mean the Jets are somehow worse next year? Yes, that's feasible. Could this mean Adams is traded or released? Quite possibly.

Adams' current contract will essentially allow him to decide his future. If he chooses to move on from New York next season, it could be for greener pastures, but we have already seen twice now that Adams prefers to play with quarterbacks he is familiar with. That doesn't leave him many options unless he is willing to change his approach for the last few years of his career.

The six-time Pro Bowler is about to turn 32 and has seen a decline in statistical output over the past two seasons, albeit in subpar offenses. There are just too many factors at play to have any sort of conviction in what his future holds and whether or not he has any fantasy WR1 upside left in the tank.

On a young, rebuilding team, I would prefer two second-round picks or unproven wideouts such as Xavier Legette over Adams.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Injuries are always horrible no matter who is involved, but seeing Isiah Pacheco go down with a fractured fibula in Week 2 was one of the most disheartening moments of the season. Pacheco was primed to dominate this year, and Kareem Hunt's success in his absence only proves that.

Despite Hunt's production, in just his first week back from injury, Pacheco showed that he can't be so easily replaced.

Pacheco is an explosive athlete with plenty of value in dynasty fantasy football. At age 25, he's not too old to invest in on a win-now team. The problem is that he is highly unlikely to be a league-winner this year.

Excluding his 34-yard scamper in the clip above, Pacheco has averaged just 3.25 yards per carry since returning in Week 13. Of course, long breakaway runs are an important part of Pacheco's game, and it was good to see him rip one off immediately. But it might take Pacheco some time to get back to 100%, and that's not good news when you consider his schedule for the fantasy playoffs.

Kansas City will face the Browns and Texans before a meeting with the Steelers in Week 17. All three of these opponents rank bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed to the running back position. Only Cleveland surrenders more than 110 total rushing yards per contest.

Pacheco is not in a similar situation to Davante Adams and should still have a long career ahead of him. On a rebuilding team, though, holding running backs is always a risky proposition.

There is excitement for his return, so Pacheco should be worth a fair amount on the open market. In some leagues, you should be able to get a late first-round draft pick.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Devin Williams24 mins ago

Traded To The Yankees
Bucky Irving30 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp34 mins ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown36 mins ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams51 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley3 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington3 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen4 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov4 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl4 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust4 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell16 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant17 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves17 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams17 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III18 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado18 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers18 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo18 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler19 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum19 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras20 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi20 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller20 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram21 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert21 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Francisco Lindor23 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers23 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]