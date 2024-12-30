The 17th Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone. Hopefully, you woke up on Monday morning feeling very good about how your matchup went. However, this week's slate of games was certainly stress-inducing for many fantasy football managers.
Part of that stress was caused by a group of players who drastically underachieved in Week 17. These players simply did not meet fantasy expectations this week and it cost their managers in a big way.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 17, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who missed part of the game due to injury are exempt from being featured.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
C.J. Stroud, 2.1 FPTS
Stroud might be the first Texans player mentioned here, but he certainly won't be the last. The former No. 2 pick had another rough showing as the Texans failed to score a single offensive point on Christmas Day. Stroud had one interception and took five sacks along the way. He'll look to bounce back as a mid-to-high QB2 next week versus Tennessee.
Mac Jones has had twice as many 20+ point performances this year as CJ Stroud has had. pic.twitter.com/fwMRrckNMd
— Tom Strachan (@NFL_TStrack) December 24, 2024
Geno Smith, 5.3 FPTS
Smith played turnover-free football on Thursday night, but he also didn't throw for a touchdown. It was a quiet outing for the veteran, albeit one that ended in a 6-3 win. He ranks as a mid-range QB2 for next week's battle with the Rams.
Caleb Williams, 0.6 FPTS
Williams threw an interception and took a whopping seven sacks in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks. He's tough to trust for Week 18 against Green Bay, but we like his potential to rack up some garbage time points. Fantasy managers should view him as a mid-to-high QB2 option.
Drake Maye, 8.9 FPTS
Maye had a poor showing against the Chargers, turning in his worst fantasy performance since he was installed as the Patriots' starting quarterback. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is still an intriguing mid-range QB2 option for Week 18 against the Bills, and he's a fringe top-10 quarterback in dynasty leagues.
Aaron Rodgers, 2.4 FPTS
Rodgers posted one of the worst quarterback ratings in NFL history as he threw two interceptions and took four sacks. Early in the fourth quarter, the Jets replaced Rodgers with Tyrod Taylor, who interestingly led two consecutive touchdown drives. Rodgers can be dropped in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 18 game against the Dolphins.
QBR has 9,697 games in their database… this Rodgers game would rank 9,677th pic.twitter.com/edZx1mfkbH
— Robbie Byrne (@Robertbyrne2001) December 29, 2024
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Joe Mixon, 5.9 FPTS
Add another Texans player to the counter. Mixon was inefficient on nine carries, and he added just two catches for 13 yards through the air. He has fallen off lately, posting back-to-back single-digit performances in PPR leagues. He could drop to the RB2 tier in Week 18 rankings as he faces the Titans.
Breece Hall, 6.3 FPTS
Hall delivered single-digit fantasy points for the first time since Week 13 and the second time since Week 8. He continues to have a reduced role out of the backfield, as indicated by his 10 carries on Sunday. He's a low-end fantasy RB2 heading into next week's battle with the Dolphins.
How I feel betting Breece Hall props: pic.twitter.com/YVF92Cxj66
— Q (@TheQtweets) December 29, 2024
Javonte Williams, 2.0 FPTS
One week after posting 11 targets and double-digit fantasy points, Williams came back down to earth against the Bengals. He didn't rush the ball, and he caught just two passes for a net gain of zero yards through the air. He's a low-end RB3 with an even lower floor in a backfield that also features Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime.
Alexander Mattison, 4.8 FPTS
In a somewhat unexpected move, the Raiders left Mattison in the backup role and fed Ameer Abdullah more than 20 touches. Abdullah was highly efficient and controlled the Vegas backfield until picking up a foot injury at the start of the fourth quarter. Mattison is off the fantasy radar as long as Abdullah returns to action in Week 18.
Raheem Blackshear, 2.0 FPTS
Questions about Carolina's backfield of Blackshear and Mike Boone have been answered. Both logged touches and while Boone was more efficient, Blackshear got more involved. Both backs are off the fantasy radar in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.
Started Jerome Ford, Raheem Blackshear, and Colts D in fantasy playoffs pic.twitter.com/vA8GmAatOo
— Jacob Cutler (@jcuts2) December 30, 2024
Rachaad White, 4.4 FPTS
After last week's costly fumble, White spent a good portion of Sunday's game on the sideline. He totaled 34 yards, ceding plenty of work to rookie sensation Bucky Irving. White can be benched in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 18.
De'Von Achane, 5.8 FPTS
With Tyler Huntley under center, the Dolphins adopted a slightly different offensive approach on Sunday. Achane mustered just 2.5 yards per carry and caught only two passes, both of which are anomalies for him. The second-year star is a strong RB1 in fantasy football when Tua Tagovailoa (hip) plays, but in the meantime, he'll rank as a mid-range RB2.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Cooper Kupp, 3.9 FPTS
The Kupp of old simply doesn't seem to exist anymore. Los Angeles features the Puka Nacua show, and that has hurt Kupp's productivity with the Rams. He now has just four catches over his last three games, ranking as the overall WR95 in PPR leagues during that span. Most managers can justify benching him ahead of Week 18 versus Seattle.
Cooper Kupp during the most important time of the fantasy season pic.twitter.com/0OY6aSDue3
— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) December 22, 2024
Khalil Shakir, 5.5 FPTS
Shakir had another underwhelming game, finishing with three or fewer catches for the second week in a row. The third-year receiver out of Boise State should be dropped to the low-end WR3/FLEX tier for Week 18 against the Patriots.
Jayden Reed, 1.6 FPTS
Reed had another disappointing week as he caught just one pass for 16 yards. The 24-year-old is an inconsistent contributor and merely ranks as a low-end WR3 for Week 18 against the Bears.
Keenan Allen, 7.5 FPTS
Allen had five touchdowns over his previous five games, but he couldn't find the end zone against Seattle. He fell back behind DJ Moore in terms of volume and yardage, which is a trend that could be here to stay. As a result, Allen will drop to the WR3 tier for Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.
Josh Downs, 5.2 FPTS
Downs' rapport with Flacco earlier in the season was highly lucrative, but the two connected for just three completions and 22 yards on Sunday. The 23-year-old ranks as a low-end WR3 option heading into Week 18 against the Jaguars.
Terry McLaurin, 1.5 FPTS
McLaurin caught just one of seven targets on Sunday, failing to get on the same page with Jayden Daniels as the Commanders still pulled off an overtime win. The 29-year-old should continue to rank as a low-end WR1 option heading into Week 18 against the Cowboys.
A nice 1.5 points from Terry McLaurin tonight in my fantasy Super Bowl. I have no words.
— lilsamsquanch (@lilsamsquanch66) December 30, 2024
Darnell Mooney, 5.7 FPTS
Mooney wasn't quite able to build on last week's rapport with Michael Penix Jr. On Sunday, he caught just two passes for 37 yards, dropping him to the WR3 tier for Week 18 against the Panthers.
DeAndre Hopkins, 2.7 FPTS
Hopkins caught just two of four targets for seven yards on Christmas Day. Hopkins is no longer an alpha receiver, so it's not surprising to see him lose targets to players like Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise Brown. Fantasy managers can bench him in most leagues for Week 18.
Rome Odunze, 2.5 FPTS
Odunze caught one pass for 15 yards while turning in his lowest target total since Week 6. The rookie has shown real flashes of potential this year, and he ranks as a mid-to-low WR4 so far. However, he's less intriguing than Allen or Moore in redraft leagues for Week 18.
DK Metcalf, 7.2 FPTS
Metcalf caught all three of his targets for 42 yards on Thursday. He has been inconsistent this season, ranking in the middle of the WR3/FLEX tier for fantasy football. He'll remain there for Week 18 against the Rams. Metcalf was inactive for the Seahawks' last meeting with the Rams, but he dropped 94 yards and a touchdown on them in Week 11 of the 2023 campaign.
D.K Metcalf get 2 penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. pic.twitter.com/shGtn2wGxs
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 27, 2024
Zay Flowers, 5.1 FPTS
The Ravens barely had to pass in their big win over the Texans. Baltimore won't complain, but Flowers' fantasy managers might. He caught two passes, delivering his lowest fantasy point total since Week 7. He should bounce back during a very favorable matchup against the Browns in Week 18.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 6.2 FPTS
The Seahawks' second-year receiver had a quiet game, catching just three passes for 32 yards. This was his worst fantasy performance since Week 7, which was also the last time he posted single-digit fantasy points in a single game. Smith-Njigba should bounce back as a high-end WR2 in Week 18 against the Rams.
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Brenton Strange, 0.0 FPTS
Strange was unable to haul in his only target on Sunday. If last week's injury and lost fumble didn't deter fantasy managers, then this week's zero-catch performance will. The 24-year-old ranks outside the top 24 fantasy tight ends for Week 18 against the Colts.
Dalton Kincaid, 4.4 FPTS
Kincaid hasn't scored double-digit fantasy points since Week 8, and while that stat isn't necessarily surprising, it does reveal a lack of dependability at the tight end position within Buffalo's offense. Kincaid ranks outside the top 12 fantasy tight ends heading into Week 18 against the Patriots.
Hunter Henry, 0.0 FPTS
Henry was unable to haul in either of his targets against the Chargers, finishing with zero receptions for the first time in 2024. A previously dominant rapport between Henry and Maye started to break down in a blowout loss to Los Angeles. He'll look to bounce back as a low-end TE1 in Week 18 against the Bills, who could opt to rest some of their starters.
Fantasy football is fun because you can confidently start Hunter Henry over Mike Gesicki at the beginning of your day and six hours later you realize that actually you’re in fact a complete moron
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 29, 2024
Dalton Schultz, 4.1 FPTS
Schultz is the third and final Texans player on this list. 4.1 fantasy points certainly isn't his worst outing of the year, but we would have expected a little more involvement from him in a negative game script with both Tank Dell (knee) and Stefon Diggs (knee) out of the equation.
Jake Ferguson, 3.8 FPTS
Ferguson caught three passes for 18 yards but also lost a fumble on Sunday. This was his second-worst fantasy outing of the season but will only drop him to the low-end TE2 tier for Week 18 against the Commanders.
