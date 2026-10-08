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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Kickers

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Will Reichard - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 5 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time to finalize your pre-TNF lineups, and while kickers get a lot of shine, they can and often will make the difference between winning and losing matchups. View our Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where players such as Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland stand, among all other options.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Evan McPherson K
2 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 5 Will Reichard K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Cam Little K
2 8 Jake Bates K
2 9 Eddy Pineiro K
2 10 Jason Myers K
3 11 Trey Smack K
3 12 Tyler Bass K
3 13 Harrison Mevis K
3 14 Chad Ryland K
3 15 Matt Gay K
4 16 Daniel Carlson K
4 17 Chris Boswell K
4 18 Cairo Santos K
4 19 Drew Stevens K
4 20 Nick Folk K
4 21 Dominic Zvada K
5 22 Chase McLaughlin K
5 23 Cameron Dicker K
5 24 Andy Borregales K
5 25 Wil Lutz K
5 26 Jake Elliott K
6 27 Andre Szmyt K
6 28 Jason Sanders K
6 29 Joey Slye K
6 30 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed two of his four field goal attempts in a Week 4 win over the Houston Texans. Though he was a ridiculously accurate kicker in his first season in the NFL, he's been markedly less on-point since then. He hovered around 85 percent accuracy in his second and third seasons as the Cowboys kicker and now sits at just under 73 percent. The Cowboys have a high-powered offense that's gotten them into scoring range with regularity this season, but Aubrey's fall-off is concerning.

He managed 10 fantasy points last game and is the 14th-ranked kicker by fantasy scoring in the NFL, though. And a Week 5 matchup with a hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers team could be what Aubrey needs to log a top-5 finish at his position. A more accurate day would help him do so. The Bucs have allowed 13.8 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, which is the worst mark in the NFL, due largely to their pass defense being so ineffective. Aubrey is worth a start in 10- and 12-team leagues for his upside in Week 5.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (groin, hip) will kick on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McLaughlin popped up on the Week 5 injury report with groin and hip injuries on Tuesday and did not practice with the rest of the team, but he is apparently fine and is not dealing with a significant injury. He has been a top-10 fantasy kicker through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, making all nine of his field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point opportunities for the winless Bucs.

The problem with McLaughlin's short-term fantasy appeal is that it will not be nearly as high with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) on the sidelines and undrafted rookie signal-caller Jalon Daniels making his second career start this week in Dallas. In the first game without Mayfield this past Sunday in the loss to the Green Bay Packers, McLaughlin only managed to put up two points for his fantasy managers, and he will have another low ceiling against the Cowboys this week. Fantasy managers are better off looking for better upside options at the position.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland:

Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Andre Szmyt
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Daniel Carlson
vs
Matt Gay
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chris Boswell
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chad Ryland
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cairo Santos
Daniel Carlson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Daniel Carlson
vs
Drew Stevens
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Bass
Daniel Carlson
vs
Nick Folk
Daniel Carlson
vs
Trey Smack
Daniel Carlson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jason Myers
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Daniel Carlson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Bates
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andy Borregales
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cam Little
Daniel Carlson
vs
Wil Lutz
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Loop
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Elliott
Daniel Carlson
vs
Will Reichard
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Daniel Carlson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Daniel Carlson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Daniel Carlson
vs
Evan McPherson
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jason Sanders
Daniel Carlson
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Mevis
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Will Reichard
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Joey Slye

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 5 RB Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 5
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 5
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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