2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 5 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.
It's time to finalize your pre-TNF lineups, and while kickers get a lot of shine, they can and often will make the difference between winning and losing matchups. View our Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where players such as Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland stand, among all other options.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|5
|Will Reichard
|K
|2
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|7
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|8
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|9
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|10
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|11
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|12
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|3
|14
|Chad Ryland
|K
|3
|15
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|17
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|18
|Cairo Santos
|K
|4
|19
|Drew Stevens
|K
|4
|20
|Nick Folk
|K
|4
|21
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|22
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|23
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|24
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|25
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|28
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|29
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|30
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed two of his four field goal attempts in a Week 4 win over the Houston Texans. Though he was a ridiculously accurate kicker in his first season in the NFL, he's been markedly less on-point since then. He hovered around 85 percent accuracy in his second and third seasons as the Cowboys kicker and now sits at just under 73 percent. The Cowboys have a high-powered offense that's gotten them into scoring range with regularity this season, but Aubrey's fall-off is concerning.
He managed 10 fantasy points last game and is the 14th-ranked kicker by fantasy scoring in the NFL, though. And a Week 5 matchup with a hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers team could be what Aubrey needs to log a top-5 finish at his position. A more accurate day would help him do so. The Bucs have allowed 13.8 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, which is the worst mark in the NFL, due largely to their pass defense being so ineffective. Aubrey is worth a start in 10- and 12-team leagues for his upside in Week 5.
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (groin, hip) will kick on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McLaughlin popped up on the Week 5 injury report with groin and hip injuries on Tuesday and did not practice with the rest of the team, but he is apparently fine and is not dealing with a significant injury. He has been a top-10 fantasy kicker through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, making all nine of his field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point opportunities for the winless Bucs.
The problem with McLaughlin's short-term fantasy appeal is that it will not be nearly as high with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) on the sidelines and undrafted rookie signal-caller Jalon Daniels making his second career start this week in Dallas. In the first game without Mayfield this past Sunday in the loss to the Green Bay Packers, McLaughlin only managed to put up two points for his fantasy managers, and he will have another low ceiling against the Cowboys this week. Fantasy managers are better off looking for better upside options at the position.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Will Reichard, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay, Chad Ryland:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.