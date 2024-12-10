X
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Football Pickups to Target for Week 15 (2024)

3 days ago by
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
2. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
3. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
4. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
5. FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
6. More Waiver Wire Adds and Pickups

Believe it or not, the home stretch of the fantasy football season is here. Some of you have one more week before the postseason while others may play with rotisserie scoring, but in the majority of formats, the playoffs begin now. Our readers will enjoy a 100% advance rate thanks to our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.

Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, especially with some of you battling on tiebreaker priority with $0 left. Every league values players and position differently due to scoring settings. Still, these values provide a neutral baseline to understand how much you should be looking to spend.

You know how your FAAB wallet stands compared to your competition. Don't bid $20 when no one else has more than $12 and pay extra attention to your direct opponent's weakness throughout the playoffs. Let's get to it!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston (QB, CLE) - 34% rostered

FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%

Even Winston’s bad games tend to be useful to us fantasy players. Cleveland dropped its rematch with Pittsburgh, 27-14, but Winston still threw for a pair of touchdowns while turning in a season-best 28 rushing yards. Doing so against Pittsburgh is commendable.

He’ll now get a home game against the Chiefs, who should push the scoreboard and provide shootout potential akin to the Week 13 frenzy between Cleveland and Denver. Winston has shown chemistry with Jerry Jeudy and hopes to get Cedric Tillman back from the concussion suffered in Week 12. It may not be pretty but Jameis’ beautifully chaotic style of play works for our game.

They should see this through with Winston but just in case you had any doubts:

Drake Maye (QB, NE) - 13% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%

Maye comes out of the bye having just rushed for 59 yards against the Colts and provides a modest fantasy floor thanks to his wheels. He’s making some sharp throws behind a porous offensive line but is often forced into risky decisions late.

While he’s thrown an interception in five straight, he’s also scored a TD in all eight starts and averages roughly five carries per game. Perhaps the offense comes out of the bye with some new wrinkles to bring into Arizona.

Aaron Rodgers (QB, NYJ) - 34% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%

Perhaps this is the swan song for Rodgers on our fantasy site. Despite throwing for 339 yards on Sunday – his first time topping 300 in ‘24 – Rodgers and the Jets fell to Miami in overtime and have ridden a four-game skid to a 3-10 record.

The sliver of hope for fantasy players is that Rodgers is so mad that he rage-produces against Jacksonville’s vulnerable secondary. But we’ve yet to see a true explosive game out of him and this offense, so do tread carefully.

With no more byes, most of you should have good QB plans in place. Those truly up against it and needing a QB under 10% rostered will consider Cooper Rush at Carolina, Bryce Young at Dallas, or Drew Lock versus Baltimore.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

Sincere McCormick (RB, LV) - 16% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 40-50%
Aggressive Bid: 50-75%
Desperation Bid: 75-100%

With Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) out again, McCormick turned 15 carries and two catches into 89 total yards. He has averaged over five yards per carry in all three games he has appeared in.

Antonio Pierce noted that McCormick’s improved form had earned more looks and this continued run should keep him in the driver’s seat even if Mattison and/or White return. The Raiders face a tough Atlanta front next week, but then draw top-five matchups against Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Patrick Taylor Jr. (RB, SF) - 6% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 8-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-40% (don't expect much beyond Week 15)

If you didn’t triple handcuff Christian McCaffrey with Taylor behind Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo, not to mention the Elijah Mitchell preseason bags, then are you even trying? Guerendo was rolling with over 125 total yards and two scores when a foot injury knocked him from the contest.

Guerendo claims it was precautionary and he didn’t require a cart, instead walking off of the field. Taylor is the one who stepped in for the fourth quarter with 25 yards and a TD on seven carries. The 49ers have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Rams on tap as Guerendo works through a foot sprain.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the only other RB to enter, rushing twice for four yards. Israel Abanikanda was inactive. Taylor has been around the longest and has versatility for passing work going into a Week 15 divisional showdown with the high-flying Rams.

Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - 4% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

Miller returned from the injured reserve to a new team with a fresh opportunity (aka without Dennis Allen doghousing him). Miller rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Giants. That may sound bad, but Alvin Kamara only turned 17 carries into 44 yards.

Sadly, the Saints' offensive line and offense as a whole might just be that bad. Especially with Jake Haener likely to step in as starting QB following Derek Carr’s season-ending hand fracture. You must decide what a potential 8-12 weekly touches from Miller could mean to you. He’ll face middle-of-the-pack fronts in Washington, Green Bay, and Las Vegas next.

Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) - 11% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-10%
Desperation Bid: 10-15%

Davis has quickly emerged as a reliable Jet, earning a split backfield with Braelon Allen as Breece Hall (knee) was inactive. Both Davis and Allen had 16 opportunities, with Davis seeing nine carries and seven targets.

While Allen won the total yardage battle 81 to 67, Davis found paydirt for the second straight week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets aren’t planning to shut Hall down, but another loss won’t up the urgency there.

If Hall is out, then both Davis and Allen are healthy plays against the Jaguars next week. Hall’s return would knock Davis out of the circle of trust, however.

Sean Tucker (RB, TB) - 2% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-10%

Bucky Irving entered Week 14 with a questionable tag due to hip and back injuries and was forced from the game by halftime, citing the back injury. The Bucs largely turned to Rachaad White for over 100 yards and two scores on 19 touches, but Sean Tucker still turned just three carries into 47 yards.

The team said that Irving’s removal was precautionary but Tucker can’t be forgotten here. He’s been great in limited duty, but White’s improved play may render Tucker impossible to trust even if Irving were ruled out. PFF’s Nathan Jahnke noted White played 30-of-38 snaps following Irving’s departure.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

Quentin Johnston (WR, LAC) - 40% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 20-25%
Aggressive Bid: 25-35%
Desperation Bid: 35-45%

Johnston turned seven targets into five catches, 48 yards, and his fourth touchdown in six games (his seventh overall). He hadn’t eclipsed two catches in a game over his previous four contests and was undoubtedly helped by Ladd McConkey’s unavailability (knee/shoulder).

Joshua Palmer absorbed much of McConkey’s role after the star rookie couldn’t clear his pregame exercises. But Johnston’s overall role shouldn’t be affected as much going into this dream date with the Buccaneers’ secondary. The WRs will need to do the heavy lifting with Will Dissly (shoulder) expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Jalen McMillan (WR, TB) - 5% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-25%

After seemingly falling out of favor following his hamstring injury, McMillan ran one fewer route than Mike Evans and led the team with four first-read targets per Fantasy Points Data Suite. That is to say that his 59-yard, two-touchdown performance was no fluke.

The Bucs used McMillan and Sterling Shepard as clear starters, with Bucky Irving’s exit (back) and the Raiders’ fight requiring plenty of passing. Tampa Bay should need all hands on deck to overcome a stifling Chargers defense next week. Irving’s availability will be fragile at best.

Ray-Ray McCloud III (WR, ATL) - 18% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 8-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-16%
Desperation Bid: 16-25% (PPR lean)

McCloud notched season-high tallies in targets (11), catches (8), and total yards (101) in Atlanta’s 42-21 loss to Minnesota. This is two straight games with over 90 yards for the slot man as the Falcons continue to stumble through a four-game losing streak.

The downside is they may finally not need to pass much against the Raiders next week, pending whether they face Desmond Ridder or Aidan O'Connell (who was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his knee).

Tim Patrick (WR, DET) - 1% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-18%

Patrick leveraged his No. 3 WR role into six catches, 43 yards, and two clutch TDs as Detroit beat Green Bay by a score of 34-31. Patrick hadn’t scored since 2021 – two major injuries ago – but he’s gotten more work of late with Kalif Raymond (foot) out. There are many mouths to feed but Patrick’s growing role makes him a solid play with a shootout script against Buffalo on tap for Week 15.

Desperate Darts:
-Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Mike Williams with George Pickens out.
-Tutu Atwell if Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) can’t go in Week 15.
-Michael Woods II if Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson (TE, NO) - 10% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-15%

Johnson turned four catches into 50 yards and his third touchdown of the season as he continues to see an uptick in usage following Taysom Hill’s season-ending knee injury.

Unfortunately, New Orleans’ overall ceiling takes a hit with Jake Haener (or Spencer Rattler) under center. He could see more targets as a short/intermediate safety valve but the yardage ceiling and number of plays near the red zone should take a hit.

Grant Calcaterra (TE, PHI) - 4% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%

Calcaterra will be Philadelphia’s starting TE down the stretch as Dallas Goedert rests on the IR. He celebrated the new role with his first career TD alongside three catches and 16 yards.

The Eagles are happy to ride Saquon Barkley and the ground game first, with Calcaterra still trailing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith through the air. But Philly should need all of them at home against Pittsburgh’s strong defense in Week 15.

Stone Smartt (TE, LAC) - 0% rostered 

FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-10%

Smartt matched his seasonal reception total with three catches on Sunday night at Kansas City after Will Dissly suffered an early shoulder injury. The 26-year-old notched 54 yards as the primary TE and has a golden opportunity ahead if Dissly remains unavailable.

The Chargers take on a Buccaneers defense that bleeds yards and will be without star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) for the matchup. This could be a premium dart throw.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams

Atlanta Falcons Defense (at LV) - 9% rostered

FAAB Bid: 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

While the Falcons did get torched for 42 points by Sam Darnold’s Vikings, the Desmond Ridder Raiders have nothing to rival the Justin Jefferson/Jordan Addison firepower. The Falcons have turned up the pass rush since their Week 12 bye, logging nine sacks in two games.

For perspective, they had 10 sacks over their first 11 games. If they can keep that up against their old friend Ridder and the Giants in Week 16 then fantasy matchups could fly with the Falcs.

Washington Commanders Defense (at NO) - 22% rostered

FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-10%
Desperation Bid: 10-15%

Washington comes out of their bye with a premium matchup against a Saints team likely led by Jake Haener. The Saints won’t even have Taysom Hill to lean on for change-of-pace packages. The Commanders just had two sacks and two turnovers with 19 points allowed to Tennessee in Week 13 and could crush a watered-down offense in the Superdome.

Dollar-Bin Defenses To Also Consider:

Arizona Cardinals (vs. NE)
Green Bay Packers (at SEA)
Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN)
Dallas Cowboys (at CAR)



More Waiver Wire Adds and Pickups

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 15 (2024)
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Fantasy Football Week 15
Week 15 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Football Pickups to Target for Week 15 (2024)
Deeper-League Waiver Wire Adds for Week 15: Isaiah Davis, Jaylen Wright, Quentin Johnston, Jalen McMillan, Grant Calcaterra, Bryce Young
Week 15 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 15 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Waiver Wire Express - Week 15 Lightning Round Including Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick, Kendre Miller, Jalen McMillan, Tim Patrick, more



MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]