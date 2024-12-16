X
Will D'Andre Swift Play Tonight? Fantasy Football Injury Update For 'Monday Night Football'

D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (groin) has dealt with lingering injuries over the past two weeks and once again carries an injury designation.

This week, Swift remained sidelined during the first two practice sessions with a groin injury and was eventually upgraded to a limited participant on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Will Swift play against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Week 15? Let's examine his injury and its impacts.

D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Injury Update

While Swift was able to upgrade to a limited participant on Saturday, his status is not promising, given that he was unable to log a full session all week. In addition, he also sat out during the first two practices, which could suggest that the injury had gotten worse.

Last weekend, Swift dealt with a quadriceps injury and followed the same injury pattern and was able to suit up. However, with this being his second injury in the past two weeks, the team could opt to lean on the side of caution with the No. 1 running back.

Last weekend, Swift struggled as he tallied only 38 yards on 14 attempts. Over his previous three games, Swift has not eclipsed 40+ rushing yards in a single game.

 

D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Injury Impact

While Swift will likely be a game-time decision, No. 2 running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) has already been ruled out for this contest. That leaves Travis Homer as potentially the only healthy back for this evening's divisional tilt.

Homer has only taken three attempts all season for 16 yards and has brought in all three of his targets for 11 yards.

If Swift were to suit up, he would likely see a majority of the work, but fantasy managers should expect Homer to see a slight uptick given Swift's injuries. If Swift cannot play, Homer will operate as the clear three-down option.

Both will have a tall task ahead of them, facing the Vikings, who have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to opposing running backs this season. If Swift can play, he should be viewed as a solid flex option, while Homer could be a high-end RB3 if he is given the lead role in the backfield, purely on projected volume.



