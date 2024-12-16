Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (groin) has dealt with lingering injuries over the past two weeks and once again carries an injury designation.
This week, Swift remained sidelined during the first two practice sessions with a groin injury and was eventually upgraded to a limited participant on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Will Swift play against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Week 15? Let's examine his injury and its impacts.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Injury Update
While Swift was able to upgrade to a limited participant on Saturday, his status is not promising, given that he was unable to log a full session all week. In addition, he also sat out during the first two practices, which could suggest that the injury had gotten worse.
The #Bears final injury report heading into Monday’s game against the #Vikings: https://t.co/2cjLFDFUlF pic.twitter.com/smqziXlfYo
— The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) December 14, 2024
Last weekend, Swift dealt with a quadriceps injury and followed the same injury pattern and was able to suit up. However, with this being his second injury in the past two weeks, the team could opt to lean on the side of caution with the No. 1 running back.
Last weekend, Swift struggled as he tallied only 38 yards on 14 attempts. Over his previous three games, Swift has not eclipsed 40+ rushing yards in a single game.
D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Injury Impact
While Swift will likely be a game-time decision, No. 2 running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) has already been ruled out for this contest. That leaves Travis Homer as potentially the only healthy back for this evening's divisional tilt.
Homer has only taken three attempts all season for 16 yards and has brought in all three of his targets for 11 yards.
If Swift were to suit up, he would likely see a majority of the work, but fantasy managers should expect Homer to see a slight uptick given Swift's injuries. If Swift cannot play, Homer will operate as the clear three-down option.
.@DAndreSwift 39 yards to the house 💨
📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/Rv0MwIVSaa
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 17, 2024
Both will have a tall task ahead of them, facing the Vikings, who have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to opposing running backs this season. If Swift can play, he should be viewed as a solid flex option, while Homer could be a high-end RB3 if he is given the lead role in the backfield, purely on projected volume.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis