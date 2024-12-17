Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) has missed the previous two games due to a calf injury but could be nearing a return for Week 16.
In his absence, Zach Charbonnet has taken the lead in the backfield and performed quite well, scoring three touchdowns and adding 188 total rushing yards.
When will Walker return to action? What is his fantasy football outlook when he returns? Let's dive in and see what you can expect!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update for Fantasy Football
On Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reported that Kenneth Walker had a "good workout" on Monday, but that his status remains still in limbo.
Ken Walker III (calf) had a good workout today and feels good but his status is still up in the air, Macdonald says.
“We’ll see on Wednesday.”
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2024
While this is not a great sign for his status, it is promising to see him turn in positive workouts, especially after sitting out during every practice session over the past two weeks.
Fantasy managers should pay close attention to his status at practice this week as the former Michigan State product may need to log several full sessions before being cleared to return to action given the time he has missed.
Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Outlook
When Walker returns to action, fantasy managers should expect him to reclaim his lead role in the backfield. Even when he missed time earlier this season due to an oblique injury, when cleared to return, Zach Charbonnet reverted back to his No.2 role and saw a significant drop in rush attempts and snaps played.
However, given how Walker's status is still uncertain, for the time being, Zach Charbonnet should continue to be viewed as a top 12 option during the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. Over his previous two games, Charbonnet has averaged 25.4 PPR points per game. During this span, he has averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per carry and 8.9 yards per reception and totaled over 250 all-purpose yards.
Charbonnet to the end zone for a Seahawks TD!
(🎥 NFL)
pic.twitter.com/xCIPBr3dWP
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 16, 2024
This weekend they have a tough matchup against the Vikings who have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to opposing running backs. However, fantasy managers should feel confident starting whichever Seattle back is in the lead role as they should see 20+ attempts and carry high-end RB2 upside.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis