When Is Jadarian Price Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jadarian Price coming back? Will Jadarian Price play again this season? Read about Jadarian Price's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a first-round draft pick who was selected to play on a good offense on a well-coached team. Things were looking up for the rookie, who showed flashes on film in limited action in his first two games as a pro.
But injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and unfortunately, Price suffered a chest injury in Week 2. The Seahawks RB room is getting more complicated by the day it seems, as new signings are also shaking up his fantasy football outlook.
Price will be sidelined for a while and may need time to ramp back up to full participation in practices before he can return to the field. So, what's the latest on his injury, and how's his fantasy football outlook looking for the rest of 2026?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jadarian Price Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Price's ailment landed him on injured reserve ahead of his team's Week 4 contest, so he'll need at least four weeks to return to play, meaning the earliest he can come back is Week 8. The Seahawks declared that he wouldn't be out for the rest of the season due to the injury.
The fact that they felt the need to say that could indicate that he's in line for an absence longer than four weeks, though. That's what projections seem to think, as they have him missing a lot of time. And the most recent Seahawks roster moves indicate that could be the case.
Seattle has RBs George Holani, Emanuel Wilson, and eventually Zach Charbonnet (knee) when he returns from his knee injury. That could be soon, as he's been ruled out for Week 5 but has returned to practice.
Zach Charbonnet runs it in for the 24-yard TD!
📺: #GBvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/9YsapESnxv
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2024
That could mean we see some sort of nasty committee in the future, and that Price's injury could hold him out for most of the season. Wilson and Charbonnet have handled big workloads for their teams in recent years.
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Price's fantasy outlook is greatly muddied by the glut of RBs the Seahawks have on their roster. It's hard to imagine he comes back and takes a big role right away, as he may also need more time to ramp up and recover fully from his injury after he returns to practice.
He already didn't have a huge role in the offense, and it seemed that his playing time would be threatened by the return of Charbonnet. Perhaps Seattle is being coy about Price's return timetable, and he's set to miss most of the rest of the season.
Jadarian Price running over defenders https://t.co/FUgoZnHZE6
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 20, 2026
In an interview, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that Price suffered a strange upper-rib injury in Week 2, then aggravated it when he fell on it at a later practice. His injured reserve placement will allow him time to recover. It could be a fractured rib, but we don't know for sure.
There is serious concern about his availability for the rest of the season, though. Fantasy managers should brace for him missing extended time, and his chances of being a mid-round value at a position of major scarcity are in jeopardy.
It would be worth your while to hunt the waiver wire for other options at the position. Unfortunately, Seahawks backup RB Emanuel Wilson may only be valuable for another game or two, as Charbonnet will likely start getting touches and torpedoing Wilson's fantasy value.
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
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Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Emanuel Wilson, George Holani:
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