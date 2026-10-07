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When Is Jadarian Price Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

When is Jadarian Price coming back? Will Jadarian Price play again this season? Read about Jadarian Price's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jadarian Price Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a first-round draft pick who was selected to play on a good offense on a well-coached team. Things were looking up for the rookie, who showed flashes on film in limited action in his first two games as a pro.

But injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and unfortunately, Price suffered a chest injury in Week 2. The Seahawks RB room is getting more complicated by the day it seems, as new signings are also shaking up his fantasy football outlook.

Price will be sidelined for a while and may need time to ramp back up to full participation in practices before he can return to the field. So, what's the latest on his injury, and how's his fantasy football outlook looking for the rest of 2026?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Jadarian Price Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Price's ailment landed him on injured reserve ahead of his team's Week 4 contest, so he'll need at least four weeks to return to play, meaning the earliest he can come back is Week 8. The Seahawks declared that he wouldn't be out for the rest of the season due to the injury.

The fact that they felt the need to say that could indicate that he's in line for an absence longer than four weeks, though. That's what projections seem to think, as they have him missing a lot of time. And the most recent Seahawks roster moves indicate that could be the case.

Seattle has RBs George Holani, Emanuel Wilson, and eventually Zach Charbonnet (knee) when he returns from his knee injury. That could be soon, as he's been ruled out for Week 5 but has returned to practice.

That could mean we see some sort of nasty committee in the future, and that Price's injury could hold him out for most of the season. Wilson and Charbonnet have handled big workloads for their teams in recent years.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

Price's fantasy outlook is greatly muddied by the glut of RBs the Seahawks have on their roster. It's hard to imagine he comes back and takes a big role right away, as he may also need more time to ramp up and recover fully from his injury after he returns to practice.

He already didn't have a huge role in the offense, and it seemed that his playing time would be threatened by the return of Charbonnet. Perhaps Seattle is being coy about Price's return timetable, and he's set to miss most of the rest of the season.

In an interview, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that Price suffered a strange upper-rib injury in Week 2, then aggravated it when he fell on it at a later practice. His injured reserve placement will allow him time to recover. It could be a fractured rib, but we don't know for sure.

There is serious concern about his availability for the rest of the season, though. Fantasy managers should brace for him missing extended time, and his chances of being a mid-round value at a position of major scarcity are in jeopardy.

It would be worth your while to hunt the waiver wire for other options at the position. Unfortunately, Seahawks backup RB Emanuel Wilson may only be valuable for another game or two, as Charbonnet will likely start getting touches and torpedoing Wilson's fantasy value.

 

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our "Who Should I Start?" tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Emanuel Wilson, George Holani:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Joe Mixon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ray Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dylan Laube
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan James
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alec Ingold
George Holani
vs
Germie Bernard
George Holani
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
George Holani
vs
Sean Tucker
George Holani
vs
Tyler Badie
George Holani
vs
Devontez Walker
George Holani
vs
Joe Mixon
George Holani
vs
Tory Horton
George Holani
vs
Tez Johnson
George Holani
vs
Skyy Moore
George Holani
vs
Efton Chism III
George Holani
vs
Josh Cameron
George Holani
vs
Eli Raridon
George Holani
vs
Noah Fant
George Holani
vs
Zachariah Branch
George Holani
vs
Tyler Goodson
George Holani
vs
Matthew Hibner
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Williams
George Holani
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
George Holani
vs
Treylon Burks
George Holani
vs
Jonnu Smith
George Holani
vs
Theo Johnson
George Holani
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
George Holani
vs
Mitch Tinsley
George Holani
vs
Dyami Brown
George Holani
vs
Cole Kmet
George Holani
vs
Seth McGowan
George Holani
vs
Dawson Knox
George Holani
vs
Jahan Dotson
George Holani
vs
Dameon Pierce
George Holani
vs
Demond Claiborne
George Holani
vs
Ty Johnson
George Holani
vs
Jacob Cowing
George Holani
vs
Darnell Mooney
George Holani
vs
Foster Moreau
George Holani
vs
Sione Vaki
George Holani
vs
Malik Benson
George Holani
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Holani
vs
Elijah Higgins
George Holani
vs
Joshua Palmer
George Holani
vs
John Bates
George Holani
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Holani
vs
Jerry Jeudy
George Holani
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Holani
vs
Blake Whiteheart
George Holani
vs
Raheim Sanders
George Holani
vs
Calvin Ridley
George Holani
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Holani
vs
Bryce Lance
George Holani
vs
Darnell Washington
George Holani
vs
KaVontae Turpin
George Holani
vs
Evan Engram
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Bond
George Holani
vs
Demario Douglas
George Holani
vs
Nate Adkins
George Holani
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Holani
vs
Laquon Treadwell
George Holani
vs
Kaelon Black
George Holani
vs
Kaytron Allen
George Holani
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Holani
vs
Adam Trautman
George Holani
vs
Ted Hurst
George Holani
vs
Zach Ertz
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Wright
George Holani
vs
DeeJay Dallas
George Holani
vs
Elic Ayomanor
George Holani
vs
Ashton Dulin
George Holani
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Holani
vs
Austin Hooper
George Holani
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
George Holani
vs
Jared Wayne
George Holani
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Holani
vs
Roschon Johnson
George Holani
vs
Jauan Jennings
George Holani
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
George Holani
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Holani
vs
Elijah Sarratt
George Holani
vs
Kendre Miller
George Holani
vs
Daniel Bellinger
George Holani
vs
Austin Ekeler
George Holani
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
George Holani
vs
Antonio Williams
George Holani
vs
Chimere Dike
George Holani
vs
Chris Bell
George Holani
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
George Holani
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Holani
vs
Kyle Williams
George Holani
vs
Najee Harris
George Holani
vs
Brandin Cooks
George Holani
vs
Darius Cooper
George Holani
vs
Tanner Hudson
George Holani
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Jahdae Walker
George Holani
vs
Kimani Vidal
George Holani
vs
Travis Hunter
George Holani
vs
Mack Hollins
George Holani
vs
Jordan Watkins
George Holani
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Holani
vs
Tai Felton
George Holani
vs
Cody White
George Holani
vs
Konata Mumpfield
George Holani
vs
Justice Hill
George Holani
vs
Erick All Jr.
George Holani
vs
Michael Mayer
George Holani
vs
Nicholas Singleton
George Holani
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Holani
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Holani
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Holani
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Holani
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Holani
vs
Chase Brown
George Holani
vs
Kyren Williams
George Holani
vs
Derrick Henry
George Holani
vs
James Cook III
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Holani
vs
Javonte Williams
George Holani
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Holani
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Holani
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Holani
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Holani
vs
David Montgomery
George Holani
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Holani
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Holani
vs
Bucky Irving
George Holani
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Holani
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Holani
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Holani
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Holani
vs
RJ Harvey
George Holani
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
George Holani
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Holani
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Holani
vs
Tony Pollard
George Holani
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Holani
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Holani
vs
Braelon Allen
George Holani
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Holani
vs
Samaje Perine
George Holani
vs
Blake Corum
George Holani
vs
Will Shipley
George Holani
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
George Holani
vs
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Davis
George Holani
vs
Hunter Luepke

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