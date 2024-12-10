X
Week 15 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) for Half-PPR: Zach Charbonnet, Jauan Jennings, Rachaad White, Khalil Shakir, Gus Edwards, Tank Dell

3 days ago
Khalil Shakir - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 15 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Figuring out who to start in the flex spot is one of the most difficult aspects of fantasy football, especially when comparing two similar players at different positions. There are no teams on a bye, so fantasy managers will be tasked with deciding between a ton of FLEX options. If you need assistance this week, use our Week 15 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 and set your winning lineups.

Ahead of the Week 15 slate, let's analyze the rankings and see where flex options such as Zach Charbonnet, Jauan Jennings, Rachaad White, Khalil Shakir, Gus Edwards, and Tank Dell stand, among others.

Our half-PPR FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB, WR, and TE fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Good luck RotoBallers in Week 15!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 15 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Derrick Henry RB
2 Saquon Barkley RB
3 Bijan Robinson RB
4 De'Von Achane RB
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
7 Josh Jacobs RB
8 Justin Jefferson WR
9 Puka Nacua WR
10 Joe Mixon RB
11 Nico Collins WR
12 Kyren Williams RB
13 Tyreek Hill WR
14 Cooper Kupp WR
15 Alvin Kamara RB
16 Chase Brown RB
17 Mike Evans WR
18 A.J. Brown WR
19 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
20 Tony Pollard RB
21 Chuba Hubbard RB
22 Drake London WR
23 James Conner RB
24 Tee Higgins WR
25 CeeDee Lamb WR
26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
27 Jauan Jennings WR
28 Ladd McConkey WR
29 Jonathan Taylor RB
30 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
31 Courtland Sutton WR
32 David Montgomery RB
33 Zay Flowers WR
34 Terry McLaurin WR
35 Brock Bowers TE
36 Aaron Jones RB
37 Trey McBride TE
38 Rico Dowdle RB
39 Malik Nabers WR
40 James Cook RB
41 Calvin Ridley WR
42 Davante Adams WR
43 Breece Hall RB
44 Garrett Wilson WR
45 Jerry Jeudy WR
46 DK Metcalf WR
47 George Kittle TE
48 Khalil Shakir WR
49 Kenneth Walker III RB
50 Bucky Irving RB
51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
52 Najee Harris RB
53 DJ Moore WR
54 Rachaad White RB
55 Jayden Reed WR
56 DeAndre Hopkins WR
57 Jaylen Waddle WR
58 Jonnu Smith TE
59 D'Andre Swift RB
60 Isaac Guerendo RB
61 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
62 Amari Cooper WR
63 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
65 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
67 DeVonta Smith WR
68 Isiah Pacheco RB
69 Jordan Addison WR
70 Travis Kelce TE
71 Jakobi Meyers WR
72 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
73 Keenan Allen WR
74 Darnell Mooney WR
75 Jameson Williams WR
76 Christian Watson WR
77 Adam Thielen WR
78 Braelon Allen RB
79 Sincere McCormick RB
80 Quentin Johnston WR
81 Elijah Moore WR
82 Tank Dell WR
83 David Njoku TE
84 Rome Odunze WR
85 Rashod Bateman WR
86 Jaylen Warren RB
87 Nick Chubb RB
88 Michael Wilson WR
89 Gus Edwards RB
90 Javonte Williams RB
91 Evan Engram TE
92 T.J. Hockenson TE
93 Sam LaPorta TE
94 Mark Andrews TE
95 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
96 Tank Bigsby RB
97 DeMario Douglas WR
98 Noah Brown WR
99 Xavier Worthy WR
100 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
101 Tucker Kraft TE
102 Dalton Kincaid TE
103 Jerome Ford RB
104 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
105 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
106 Joshua Palmer WR
107 Alec Pierce WR
108 Devaughn Vele WR
109 Dontayvion Wicks WR
110 Xavier Legette WR
111 Jalen McMillan WR
112 Tim Patrick WR
113 Sterling Shepard WR
114 Tyler Allgeier RB
115 Zach Charbonnet RB
116 Tre Tucker WR
117 Keon Coleman WR
118 Zach Ertz TE
119 Pat Freiermuth TE
120 Cade Otton TE
121 Parker Washington WR
122 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
123 Justice Hill RB
124 Isaiah Davis RB
125 Kareem Hunt RB
126 Kendrick Bourne WR
127 Calvin Austin III WR
128 Demarcus Robinson WR
129 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
130 Jeremy McNichols RB
131 Jake Ferguson TE
132 David Moore WR
133 Kendre Miller RB
134 Mack Hollins WR
135 Tyler Lockett WR
136 Tyjae Spears RB
137 Kimani Vidal RB
138 Alexander Mattison RB
139 Hunter Henry TE
140 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
141 Devin Singletary RB
142 Van Jefferson WR
143 Ray Davis RB
144 Kyle Pitts TE
145 Mike Williams WR
146 Cam Akers RB
147 KaVontae Turpin WR
148 Brandin Cooks WR
149 Antonio Gibson RB
150 Dalton Schultz TE
151 Darius Slayton WR
152 Cole Kmet TE
153 Andrei Iosivas WR
154 Jalen Tolbert WR
155 Ricky Pearsall WR
156 Juwan Johnson TE
157 Jalen Nailor WR
158 Tyler Boyd WR
159 Grant Calcaterra TE
160 Chig Okonkwo TE
161 Noah Gray TE
162 Jalen Coker WR
163 Mike Gesicki TE
164 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
165 Noah Fant TE
166 Stone Smartt TE
167 Kenneth Gainwell RB
168 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
169 Allen Lazard WR
170 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
171 Curtis Samuel WR
172 Ameer Abdullah RB
173 Isaiah Likely TE
174 Roschon Johnson RB
175 Devin Duvernay WR
176 Tutu Atwell WR
177 Audric Estime RB
178 Greg Dortch WR
179 Malik Washington WR
180 Tyler Conklin TE
181 Blake Corum RB
182 Justin Watson WR
183 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
184 Jaylen Wright RB
185 Ben Skowronek WR
186 Adonai Mitchell WR
187 Tommy Tremble TE
188 Jalin Hyatt WR
189 Trey Benson RB
190 Sean Tucker RB
191 Michael Woods II WR
192 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
193 Jahan Dotson WR
194 Daniel Bellinger TE
195 Austin Hooper TE
196 Bo Melton WR
197 Michael Mayer TE
198 Dare Ogunbowale RB
199 Foster Moreau TE
200 Jonathan Mingo WR


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




