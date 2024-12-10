Figuring out who to start in the flex spot is one of the most difficult aspects of fantasy football, especially when comparing two similar players at different positions. There are no teams on a bye, so fantasy managers will be tasked with deciding between a ton of FLEX options. If you need assistance this week, use our Week 15 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 and set your winning lineups.
Ahead of the Week 15 slate, let's analyze the rankings and see where flex options such as Zach Charbonnet, Jauan Jennings, Rachaad White, Khalil Shakir, Gus Edwards, and Tank Dell stand, among others.
Our half-PPR FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB, WR, and TE fantasy football injury news for this week.
Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
- Mike Boone To Serve As Panthers No. 2 RB
- Isaac Guerendo Day-To-Day With Foot Sprain
- Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL
- Bucky Irving Up In The Air For Week 15
- Packers To Designate Certain Plays For Jayden Reed?
- Jordan Whittington Misses Monday's Practice
- Demarcus Robinson Dealing With Sprained Shoulder
- Cedric Tillman Still In Concussion Protocol
- Romeo Doubs Still In Concussion Protocol
- Garrett Wilson Ready To Ask For A Trade?
- George Pickens Likely To Miss Week 15
- Rashod Bateman Seen At Practice On Monday
- Will Dissly Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
- Tyler Higbee Practices In Full On Monday
Week 15 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
