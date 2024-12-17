Welcome, RotoBallers! My name is Brandon, and I'll be writing both The First-Serve and The Kick-Off for tennis and soccer. It is the return of the NHL season, which means it's time to sharpen our skills and partake in NHL DFS! As always, I'll give you the best tools to succeed and the info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game NHL contests on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

NHL DFS Analysis and Picks for 12/17/24

Tonight, we have a 10-game slate and one team playing on a back-to-back, Washington. Tonight’s slate offers value across the board, offering creativity when building lineups.

The currently live top 3 highest implied team totals are Tampa Bay with 4.1, Winnipeg with 3.7, and New Jersey with 3.5. I will do my best to guide you through this 10-game slate on DraftKings and FanDuel starting at 7:00 P.M. EDT.

DraftKings and FanDuel Goalies - NHL DFS Picks

Juuse Saros - DK $7.5K || FD $7.6K

Opponent - New York Rangers

Despite rocking an eight-game winless streak, Juuse Saros continues to put up solid numbers. The netminder, in his last five starts, has a 0-4-1 record with a 0.890 Save Percentage and a 3.26 Goals Against Average. He has a -0.01 Goals Saves Above Expected Per 60 in his last ten outings. Considering Nashville’s poor form, these numbers are better than expected.

Speaking of poor form, the New York Rangers went from being one of the hottest teams in the NHL to one of the worst. Add in star winger Artemis Panarin, who is expected to be out, and signs look suitable for Saros. In their last ten games, in Per 60 stats, the Rangers are a top ten team in Shots For, but a bottom-ten team in Goals For. Saros is one of the top-value options for the goalie position.

Others To Consider (Cash/GPP):

Binnington (DK $7.3K || FD $7.2K)

Soderblom (DK $7.2K || FD $7.2K)

DraftKings and FanDuel Centers - NHL DFS Picks

Brayden Point - DK $7.8K || FD $8.5K

Opponent - Columbus Blue Jackets

Brayden Point is on a…POINT-streak. Throughout his last five appearances, he has four goals, 11 assists, 12 shots, and two blocked shots. Let's repeat that…he is averaging two assists per game!

Now, he gets his second-best matchup at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Per 60 stats, the visitors are bottom-ten in both Scoring Chances Against and High-Danger Chances Against. Furthermore, expected starter Elvis Merzlikinz (DK $7K || FD $6.9K), is playing well with a 0.8 Goals Saves Above Expected Per 60 in his last ten games.

However, in that timeframe, he had only played two Stanley Cup contenders, Winnipeg and Carolina. In one game, he played well, and in the other, he got rocked for four goals. Expect Point and company to produce a similar outing here.

Vladislav Namestnikov - DK $3.2K || FD $4.9K

Opponent - San Jose Sharks

By the end of this article, readers should be able to see the trends of Winnipeg and Tampa Bay. The former now make their grand entrance with second line center, Vladislav Namestnikov. Throughout his career, the Russian has been inconsistent, and this season is no different. However, over his last five games, he has picked up production, recording two goals, one assist, seven shots, and one blocked shot.

The San Jose Sharks, in Per 60 stats over their last ten games, are bottom-ten in High-Danger Chances Against, the third worst in Goals Against, and the worst in both Shots Against and Scoring Chances Against. Namestnikov and the second line will also see one of the top matchups of the slate, with San Jose’s second line and second defensive pairing both struggling defensively. Expect the center to continue his run of form here.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Thompson (DK $8.2K || FD $7.3K)

Stamkos (DK $5.5K || FD $5.8K)

DraftKings and FanDuel Wings - NHL DFS Picks

Nikita Kucherov - DK $9.6K || FD $9K

Opponent - Columbus Blue Jackets

Nikita Kucherov sat out two games due to an undisclosed injury and returned as a man on a mission. Including the last game before his stint of being out, in his last five appearances, he has two goals, 11 assists, 12 shots, and one blocked shot.

Nikita Kucherov is an all-world player. My goodness. Just remember stuff like this when someone says he doesn't hustle. pic.twitter.com/Qj2BKnZMP4 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) December 13, 2024

As mentioned, Columbus is still struggling defensively yet getting solid goaltending. Can Merzlikins stop Kucherov and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning? Expect the veteran winger to produce four shots, one goal, and one assist.

Nikita Chibrikov - DK $3K || FD $5K

Opponent - San Jose Sharks

It remains to be seen if teammate and fellow winger Nikolaj Ehlers (DK $5.3K || FD $6.6K) will return tomorrow after practicing in full contact and, if he does, how he will be used. This will also impact rookie Nikita Chibrikov, who has been on fire since his callup. He has two goals, one assist, six shots, and three blocked shots in three games.

Nevertheless, the San Jose Sharks remain a bottom-ten defense, and Chibrikov has made his case to stay in the lineup, even when Ehlers returns. For only $3K on DraftKings, the rookie could line up as the top value play of the slate.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Marchessault (DK $5.3K || FD $6.3K)

Benson (DK $3.1K || FD $4.5K)

DraftKings and FanDuel Defensemen - NHL DFS Picks

Owen Power - DK $4.6K || FD $6K

Opponent - Montreal Canadiens

Since teammate Rasmus Dahlin went on the IR with a back injury, Owen Power has taken over his role and duties as the top defenseman for the Buffalo Sabres. In six games without Dahlin, Power has one goal, three assists, 14 shots, and 13 blocked shots.

This was a dime from Owen Power pic.twitter.com/PmjtIL1CH2 — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) December 15, 2024

Power may not be seeing an increase in his point totals, but he is seeing an increase in his peripherals. Considering his peripheral floor and a prime matchup at Montreal, he very well could produce a ceiling performance. In Per 60 stats, the Canadiens are a bottom-ten team over their last ten games too. Expect the defenseman to produce one point, three shots, and three blocked shots.

Brady Skjei - DK $4.1K || FD $5K

Opponent - New York Rangers

Brady Skjei has yet to have an expected performance with teammate Roman Josi out with an injury. Skjei has five shots and two blocked shots in two games without him. In the five games prior, he had eight shots and two blocked shots. Has Skjei increased his peripherals? Sure. Is he meeting expectations? No.

Considering Skjei is coming off a career year with the Carolina Hurricanes, many would expect him to step up when Josi is not in the lineup. Luckily, he and the Predators play host to the New York Rangers tonight. As mentioned above, the Rangers have fallen in form dramatically, and the veteran defenseman will have every opportunity to take advantage in this meeting.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Morrissey (DK $6.3K || FD $6.8K)

Raddysh (DK $3K || FD $4.6K)

NHL DFS Top Power Plays and Stacks

WPG1

TB1

NSH1

BUF1

NJ1

NHL DFS Stacks of the Day

Brandon's Stack

NSH : Forsberg-Stamkos-Marchessault



Chalk Stack

WPG: Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Sneaky Stack

CAR: Svechnikov-Kotkaniemi-Necas



