There's a solid group of running backs available for waiver wire claims heading into Week 16, which isn't something we're accustomed to seeing, generally. Usually, backfield situations are mostly worked out by now, but par with the course for the NFL, injuries can always shake things up.
There are suddenly very interesting waiver wire options due to injuries to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee), Saints RB Alvin Kamara (groin), and Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot). All three are expected to miss at least some time, meaning there's a ripe opportunity to add contributors to your fantasy rosters.
Two backs that are much more appealing now are Jerome Ford, Chubb's backup, and Kendre Miller, Kamara's backup. Let's break down if you should add them.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Jerome Ford Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His season is over. That means Ford will once again step into the lead back role. Though he wasn't particularly great in that role earlier in the season, it's not a good idea to overlook the lead RB of any NFL team this late in the season.
Jerome Ford : 7 carries for 84 yards & a TD; 2 catches for 20 yards & 4 kick returns for 117 yards (Career-high 221 all-purpose yards) pic.twitter.com/00qSKclZNz
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 16, 2024
It's worth questioning the Browns' plans on offense. Ford has been explosive, and we saw proof of that in 2023, yet despite being highly efficient this season, his role has been inferior. The team preferred to give Chubb tons of volume despite his poor production -- he clearly wasn't the same after his knee injury.
Ford is a great pickup. Perhaps the team will realize that they should give him more work. He's a difference-maker in space.
Kendre Miller Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
If Kamara doesn't play next week, Miller is a great player to start, so he should absolutely be picked up in fantasy leagues. He's highly talented and taken early in the 2023 NFL draft, and despite injury issues and former head coach Dennis Allen's hatred for him, he could be a great player to help you win a championship this season.
Kendre Miller got shot out of a cannon on this one pic.twitter.com/hL4YOa8Tib
— Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) December 15, 2024
Also, the Saints are a great run-blocking team, which is important. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme creates a ton of room for his RBs, which is also important. We won't stop short of calling him a league-winner because he can be a league-winner if he starts.
Should I Pickup Jerome Ford or Kendre Miller For Fantasy Football?
We'd lean toward Ford simply because Kamara's situation is unclear. They could shut him down for the season or bring him back in Week 17 or 18. He seems unlikely to play next week. Ford will have the starting job for the remainder of the season, so there's more value in the long term with Ford. But you can't go wrong with either.
If you can, try to submit claims for both.
