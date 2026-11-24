Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 12, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
S307-2001232-03ab87
eBookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Another week, another entry in the running back snap counts and usage risers and fallers series. Week 11 is officially in the books, and Week 12 will begin early with games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during the week of Thanksgiving.
As usual, we take a look at NFL running backs who had standout performances, played a significant amount of snaps for their team, or saw an uptick in usage. On the other side of the coin, we look at a few players who fell short of expectations, saw a decrease in snaps and/or touches, or have fallen out of favor in their offenses.
There were certainly some other tailbacks who are worthy of being highlighted in this week's article — Jonah Coleman, Chuba Hubbard, and Emmett Johnson (who was in last week's column) come to mind after excelling in Week 11 — but I want to take a closer look at some other candidates.
Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans
After missing four games due to a groin injury, Montgomery came back with a vengeance. He dominated the snaps in the backfield in a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, playing 48 out of 66 offensive snaps (72.7%).
Montgomery led the Texans in the ground game with 26 carries for 107 yards (4.1 yards per carry) against the Colts. He also recorded three receptions (on four targets) for 17 yards (5.7 yards per catch). The rushing attempts and rushing yards were both new season highs for Montgomery.
Notably, fellow running back Woody Marks (concussion) was unable to play against the Colts due to a concussion. Marks played a big role while Montgomery was out of the lineup, but when both running backs are healthy, Montgomery generally leads the way, with both players getting touches.
According to Pro Football Focus, Montgomery amassed 102 yards after contact and averaged 3.92 yards after contact per attempt. He forced six combined missed tackles as a runner or receiver, and he picked up six total first downs. PFF also notes that 22 of Montgomery's 26 carries came on gap runs, with the other four coming on zone runs.
Per NFL Pro, Montgomery had four rushes of 10 yards or more against the Colts, which tied Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens for the most in Week 11.
Before the injury, Montgomery was off to an inefficient start, as he averaged just 2.65 yards per carry and did not rush for more than 60 yards in his first five appearances of the 2026 season. He also rushed for fewer than 34 yards in four out of five of those games, although it should be noted that Montgomery only played five snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 before exiting with the groin injury.
Through six games this season, Montgomery has tallied 78 rushes for 245 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 10 out of 11 targets for 84 yards (8.4 yards per reception) and one additional score.
When Marks returns, which could be in Week 12, he will get his fair share of snaps and touches, but Montgomery will remain the starter and is the more reliable fantasy football option. According to RotoBaller, Montgomery is averaging 9.3 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, compared to Marks' 7.8 fantasy points per game.
Texans Running back David Montgomery after his first game back from injury. https://t.co/hirYaYcTp8
— Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) November 20, 2026
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, New Orleans Saints
After an injury-riddled season, perhaps New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. can still find success in 2026. He had his best game of the campaign, posting season highs in rushing attempts (14), rushing yards (76), and yards per carry (5.4) in a 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Etienne was only targeted once in the passing game and did not bring in a catch, though.
He split offensive snaps evenly with rookie running back CJ Donaldson, as both played 32 snaps, while veteran tailback Alvin Kamara only got eight.
However, Etienne dominated touches, as Donaldson rushed one time for five yards and caught all four of his targets for 12 yards (3.0 yards per reception), while Kamara carried the ball one time for one yard and caught one of his two targets for a one-yard touchdown.
Interestingly, Donaldson controlled passing downs, playing 31 snaps on passing plays and running a receiving route on 25 of those, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Etienne was on the field for 16 passing plays and ran a route on 13 of those downs. But Etienne was clearly favored in the running game with 14 carries, with quarterback Tyler Shough having the next most rushing attempts for New Orleans with three.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Etienne ranked fifth in Week 11 in its efficiency metric at 3.03. A lot of Etienne's production was buoyed by his longest run of the day, which went for 46 yards, but that was an impressive play in and of itself. Per Next Gen Stats, that 46-yard run was only expected to gain seven yards, and the 39 yards over expected rank third for the week in the "Remarkable Rushes" statistic.
Pro Football Focus' breakaway percentage metric notes that the 46-yard scamper accounted for 60.5% of Etienne's 76 total yards. Also, per PFF, Etienne produced 60 yards after contact and 4.29 yards after contact per attempt.
After missing five games due to a hamstring injury, Etienne returned to action in a Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he only played 21 offensive snaps and rushed eight times for just 14 yards (1.8 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 20 yards (6.7 yards per catch).
It appears Etienne is ramping up to a significant role, while Kamara has seen his opportunities drastically decrease, despite still showing the ability to find the end zone.
In five appearances in 2026, Etienne has rushed 52 times for 218 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and tallied 14 catches for 71 yards (5.1 yards per reception), but he is yet to score a touchdown.
Travis Etienne Jr. 46 YARD RUN!!!
#Saints | https://t.co/SKvzQf0oxU
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2026
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Quite frankly, a quality performance from Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was long overdue. Jeanty recorded 11 carries for 79 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and five receptions for 90 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown catch, in a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11.
Jeanty caught the 68-yard touchdown pass from rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in the second quarter, and it was Mendoza's first career touchdown throw.
Jeanty led the Raiders in both rushing yards and receiving yards against the Broncos. He played 58 out of 69 offensive snaps (84%) in Week 11, while rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. only had 15 reps.
Surprisingly, Jeanty only had four touches in the second half, but he made a massive impact in the first half.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jeanty reached 21.38 miles per hour on his 46-yard run in the second quarter, which was the fastest time of Week 11. The 46-yard run, Jeanty's longest of the day, ranks No. 1 on the "Remarkable Rushes" chart for Week 11, as he was only expected to gain five yards (41 yards over expected).
Next Gen Stats also tracks "Incredible YAC." Jeanty gained 49 yards after the catch on his aforementioned 68-yard touchdown reception. He was only expected to gain 27 yards after catching the ball, but it went 23 yards above expected, which was the third-most in Week 11.
Jeanty was also the most efficient rusher in the NFL for Week 11, per Next Gen Stats, with a score of 2.82. This is promising for Jeanty, as efficiency has been a big issue for him in 2026. For example, SumerSports still lists Jeanty last out of 135 qualifying running backs with a total EPA of minus-35.37.
The 79 rushing yards against the Broncos were the most Jeanty has recorded since Week 1 (102 yards), and the 90 receiving yards set a new career high for the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. This was a great start, but Jeanty needs to build off of this performance and show that he can produce on a consistent basis.
Jeanty has recorded 134 carries for 459 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 11 games in 2026. He has also caught 51 passes for 507 yards (9.9 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in the passing game.
Fernando Mendoza throws his FIRST career passing TD 🔥
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Kse8UFzJpd
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
It took some time this season, but it appears that running back Omarion Hampton has taken over the backfield for the Los Angeles Chargers.
For much of the 2026 campaign, Hampton was sharing snaps and touches with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. While that is still going to continue in some capacity, the past few weeks illustrate that Hampton is going to lead L.A.'s running backs in touches.
Over the past three games, Hampton has carried the ball 49 times for 254 yards (5.18 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for four yards. In that same three-game stretch, Vidal and Mitchell have combined for 103 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards. Hampton had 51 offensive touches himself from Week 9 through Week 11, while Vidal and Mitchell combined for 35 in that time frame.
Most recently, Hampton rushed for 89 yards on 14 attempts (6.4 yards per attempt) and caught his only target for four yards in a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets in Week 11.
The week prior, in a 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which is L.A.'s only win of the 2026 season thus far, Hampton set new season highs in both rushing attempts with 22 and rushing yards with 105, while scoring a touchdown. It was his first touchdown since Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
In Week 11, Hampton was the NFL's fourth-most efficient runner, with an efficiency score of 2.97, per Next Gen Stats. His longest rush of the day went for 36 yards, despite it only being expected to gain seven yards. The 29 yards over expected ranked sixth for the Week on Next Gen Stats' "Remarkable Rushes" chart.
Per NFL Pro, Hampton recorded five runs of 15 miles per hour or more against the Jets, which was tied for the most in the league in Week 11.
The caveat here is that the 1-9 Chargers are stagnant on offense, averaging just 16.8 points per game, which ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams. This obviously limits Hampton's ceiling since he doesn't get opportunities to score touchdowns as often as fantasy managers would like.
Still, the trend is clear here: Hampton is the team's No. 1 running back. In fact, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted on Monday that the Chargers should have made Hampton the feature tailback in the offense sooner.
Omarion Hampton breaks a big one!
NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N7MPbBRHqc
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos
This is the second time this month that I am including Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins as a faller, but the writing is on the wall for him, and it needs to be discussed again.
Dobbins played exactly one offensive snap in a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. He had one carry for a grand total of zero yards. Dobbins has not played more than 14 offensive snaps in any of the previous four contests.
There is very little doubt that this is now aforementioned rookie running back Coleman's backfield. Even when fellow running back RJ Harvey (knee) returns from injured reserve due to a knee injury, which would be in a Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at the earliest, Coleman has earned his role as the No. 1 tailback in Denver's offense.
Coleman set new career highs in rushing attempts (24), rushing yards (111) and touchdowns (three) against the Raiders. He added four receptions on five targets for 18 yards (4.5 yards per reception). Coleman has seen his snap count increase over each of the past four games: 30 in Week 7, 41 in Week 8, 58 in Week 9 and 62 in Week 11 (Denver had a bye week in Week 10).
Meanwhile, over the last four games, Dobbins has totaled 18 carries for 54 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, and one reception for four yards. He has six combined touches over the past two games.
Coleman, whom the Broncos selected out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 108 overall), has recorded a total EPA of plus-1.55 in 2026, which ranks 17th in the NFL, according to SumerSports.
Dobbins, conversely, has been one of the least efficient players in 2026, per SumerSports, with a total EPA of minus-20.02. That ranks 126th out of 135 qualifying running backs. He averages 3.3 yards per carry this season.
With Coleman's emergence, and Harvey and running back Tyler Badie (thumb) potentially returning soon, Dobbins' fantasy value has diminished. He simply does not get enough playing time or touches. Dobbins is currently rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues, but after his outing in Week 11, that number is likely to continue to decrease.
Even though Denver head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that Dobbins is still going to be an important player for the Broncos, it is evident based on his playing time that Dobbins is no longer a big part of the offensive plan.
On Tuesday, things took another turn. Cody Roark of Mile High Sports reported that Dobbins was suspended for the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to conduct detrimental to the team.
Sean Payton talked about #broncos plans at RB moving forward:
Jonah Coleman led snap share Sunday, Tyler Badie able to return off IR this week, RJ Harvey should be back for Miami game and J.K. Dobbins will be "super important".
Denver will need to make some roster move https://t.co/0ZY0SloiBc
— Sam Jane (@sam_jane230) November 23, 2026
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
After a lengthy absence due to turf toe, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai returned to the lineup in a 21-13 Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints.
He played 23 offensive snaps and rushed just eight times for 18 yards (2.3 yards per carry) against the Saints. Monangai was targeted only once in the passing game and did not record a reception.
For context, it is likely that the Bears wanted to ease Monangai back into things after he missed five games with the toe issue. Monangai missed Week 5 through Week 9 and then had a bye week for extra recovery time ahead of the matchup with New Orleans in Week 11.
Monangai, who also dealt with a thumb injury this season, admitted leading up to the game with the Saints that the toe injury is likely going to remain to some degree throughout the season, but it is something that he is confident he can manage.
It is probably safe to assume that Monangai's workload is going to ramp up as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable in his return to the field. However, with a short week in Week 12 and a matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, it will be interesting to see if he receives an increase in snaps or touches on Thursday.
Still, fantasy managers who were expecting Monangai to come in and return to his regular role and production behind starter D'Andre Swift were sorely disappointed in Week 11.
According to the data on Fantasy Points, Monangai was stuffed on 75% of his carries against the Saints. Fantasy Points defines a "stuff" as "any run that does not result in a first down or a touchdown, less than 4 yards on first down, or less than 3 yards on any other down."
Per NFL Pro, Monangai had a rush EPA of negative-4.3, which ranked 96th out of 101 rushers (at any position) in Week 11.
Swift recorded 13 rushes for 51 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two catches for eight yards (4.0 yards per reception) and a receiving touchdown. Monangai was also outproduced by fellow running back Salvon Ahmed, who had 33 rushing yards on just six carries (5.5 yards per attempt).
Monangai will see better days as the campaign continues, but his usage and how effectively he can play through the pain caused by turf toe are things to monitor.
#Bears Week 11 RB Usage
- D'Andre Swift: 47% snaps, 13 carries, 2 targets (59 yds, TD)
- Kyle Monangai: 38% snaps, 8 carries, 1 target (18 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 22, 2026
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
Running back Rachaad White (heel) played a season-low 15 snaps and did not record a touch in the Washington Commanders' 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
White was limited in practice on Friday and missed Saturday's practice due to heel soreness. He entered Monday's matchup with a questionable designation, but he was ultimately active against the Bengals.
Fellow running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) returned to the lineup in Week 11 against Cincinnati after missing four games while on injured reserve. However, it was veteran halfback Austin Ekeler who got the start against the Bengals.
Croskey-Merritt played 28 offensive snaps and recorded 13 rushes for 54 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards (11.5 yards per catch). Ekeler rushed seven times for 41 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and two catches (on three targets) for three yards (1.5 yards per reception).
Quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders in the ground game with 55 rushing yards on six attempts (9.2 yards per carry), largely due to a 47-yard run in the third quarter. Daniels also threw for 289 yards.
White was the odd man out on Monday night. Perhaps it was the injury, the return of Croskey-Merritt or Ekeler's efficiency, or all of the above, that kept White largely off the field against the Bengals.
Maybe it was simply out of an abundance of caution, but if he was healthy enough to play, it was puzzling that White didn't get a single touch in Week 11.
In the four games that Croskey-Merritt missed, White tallied 36 carries for 157 yards (4.36 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also caught nine out of 13 for 81 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and another touchdown in the passing game during that stretch.
White's health will be something to watch moving forward, although the issue with his heel was seemingly minor. Croskey-Merritt will more than likely lead Washington's backfield moving forward, and Ekeler will continue to play a role, but White should bounce back from this no-show game.
#Commanders Week 11 RB Usage
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 42% snaps, 13 carries, 9 routes, 3 targets (77 yds, TD)
- Austin Ekeler: 36% snaps, 7 carries, 15 routes, 3 targets (43 yds)
- Rachaad White: 20% snaps, 0 touches
Jayden Daniels led them with 55 rushing yards
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 24, 2026
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!