Zay Flowers Sees Team-High In Targets
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers saw a team-high seven targets during their victory over the New York Giants. He was able to bring in six of them (also a team-high) but finished with the third-most receiving yards (53) behind Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill. While Flowers did not find the end zone this afternoon, the sophomore wideout still turned in a solid fantasy output. Flowers has now seen at least seven targets in each of his past three contests. However, this was his first time tallying six receptions since Week 8. Given his role in the Baltimore passing attack, Flowers should continue to be viewed as a high-floor WR2 with a high target share. However, he has only eclipsed 20.0 PPR points three times this season. He has a tougher task ahead of him next weekend, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: ESPN.com
