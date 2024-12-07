Younghoe Koo A Risky Option As Accuracy Issues Persist
4 days agoAtlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit two fields and an extra point attempt in Week 13, however, a field goal attempt from 35 yards out sailed wide right, marking the sixth field goal he's missed in the last six games. The 30-year-old is now 21-for-29 (72.4%) on the season, although he has yet to miss an extra point (24-for-24). Week 14's matchup with the Vikings has the Falcons as six-point underdogs and if Atlanta plans to win the game, they may not be able to settle for field goals. Still, the Falcons should be able to move the ball through the air, assuming Kirk Cousins remedies his interception issues, but drives may stall when the team has to run the ball down close against one of the toughest run defenses in the league, which could translate to opportunities for Koo. This matchup will also be indoors, so weather shouldn't be a problem. View Koo as a low-end kicker option this week with more reliable options in better situations likely available for the taking on the waiver wire.
Source: ESPN
