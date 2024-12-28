Will Dissly Returns With Two Catches In Week 17
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) returned from a two-game absence and was active in a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots. Dissly was targeted three times, making two catches for 21 yards total. He shared duties with Stone Smartt, who had taken over the starting role while Dissly was out. Smartt saw two targets and made two catches. With the Chargers involving 11 different pass catchers in their passing game, there wasn't much to go around for the tight ends. Both Chargers tight ends are non-zero floor guys without much of a ceiling.
Source: ESPN.com
