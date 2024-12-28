Will Dissly Active, Hayden Hurst Ruled Out For Chargers
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) is active for the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, but fellow tight end Hayden Hurst (illness) has been ruled out. Both tight ends were questionable on the final Week 17 injury report. Dissly will return after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury. Hurst has mainly been a blocking TE for the Bolts, so him being out shouldn't really open up a ton more targets for Dissly. Dissly hasn't really been on the fantasy radar in 2024, outside of being a TE streamer during bye weeks, so fantasy managers playing for a championship this week should probably avoid him as a TE2. He could be eased back into the offense and will most likely being sharing playing time with Stone Smartt. Dissly only has one touchdown on the year and is averaging 5.3 half-PPR points per game, which makes him the TE31 in fantasy.
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper