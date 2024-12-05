Warren Foegele Plays Key Role In Wednesday's Win
24 hours agoLos Angeles Kings winger Warren Foegele produced two points, including the game-winning goal, in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Dallas. He helped linemate Tanner Jeannot on the scoreboard with 4:40 played in the second period, and Jeannot returned the favor early in the third period. Foegele ended a nine-game goalless spell. He hasn't had much success offensively lately, but it's been a decent campaign for the 28-year-old in a middle-six role. Through 26 outings, Foegele has earned 13 points (seven goals, six assists). This puts him on track for a second consecutive 40-point season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN