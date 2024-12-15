Wan'Dale Robinson Limited Again In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had a quiet performance in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson caught four of his nine targets for 38 yards, with his 25-yard grab standing out as the team's longest reception of the game. He finished second on the team in receptions and yards, behind Malik Nabers, who tallied 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. While Robinson's involvement in the passing game was steady, his lack of scoring and limited yardage capped his impact, resulting in just 5.8 fantasy points in the loss.
Source: NFL.com
