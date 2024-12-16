Vitor Petrino Gets Finished Again At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoVitor Petrino suffered a stunning third-round KO loss to Dustin Jacoby at UFC Tampa. Petrino entered the bout as a big favorite, despite coming off a first-round loss to Anthony Smith. In the first two rounds, Petrino was landing the better shots. But, in the third round, as it appeared Petrino was on his way to winning, Jacoby landed a right cross that knocked the Brazilian out cold. With the loss, Petrino is now 11-2 as a pro and 4-2 in the UFC. He could fight for his job next time out.
Source: UFC
