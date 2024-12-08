Vikings, Sam Darnold Have Not Discussed Long-Term Deal
3 days agoThe Minnesota Vikings have not engaged in long-term extension talks with quarterback Sam Darnold, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold was brought in last offseason as a bridge quarterback, but he has been a pleasant surprise, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,952 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while leading the Vikings to an impressive 10-2 record. His success creates a predicament for the Vikings, who have surely been impressed by his performance and would be interested in bringing him back. However, Minnesota also made an enormous commitment to rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, selecting him with the 10th overall pick and developing him before he had to be shut down due to a knee injury. McCarthy remains the Vikings' franchise quarterback of the future, and his anticipated return in 2025 could be one of the reasons why Minnesota is hesitant to offer Darnold a long-term extension. Regardless of what offer the Vikings make, Darnold should open 2025 as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Source: Adam Schefter
