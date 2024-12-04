Tyreek Hill Misses Wednesday's Practice In Week 14
2 days agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (rest, wrist) was a non-participant for the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday. Hill has been battling a wrist injury for the majority of the season and has been rested in recent weeks on Wednesday before eventually suiting up on Sunday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be very worried at all that the 30-year-old speedster won't play in Week 14 against the division-rival New York Jets. He was able to play 80 percent of the offensive snaps in last Thursday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers and had six catches 83 yards and a touchdown. Although the Cheetah has just one 100-yard game (back in Week 1) and hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in 2024, he's seen his production increase since the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and has three TDs in the last four games. Hill is a must-start against the Jets this Sunday.
Source: MiamiDolphins.com
Source: MiamiDolphins.com