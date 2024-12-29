Tyjae Spears Being Evaluated For Concussion
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (head) was taken to the locker room and is being evaluated for a potential concussion, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears had been productive prior to his departure, rushing for 98 yards on 21 carries. He also caught three of his four targets for eight yards through the air. The 23-year-old was in the midst of handling an increased workload with Tony Pollard (ankle, illness) inactive. He already suffered one concussion earlier this season and has been wearing a guardian cap as a preventative measure. Until Spears can return to the mix, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley will lead the Titans' backfield.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt