Ty Jerome Upgraded To Available
16 hours agoCleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (illness) is available ahead of Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jerome was listed as questionable heading into this game, but he has now been upgraded to available ahead of this game. He figures to return to his role as the primary backup guard to Darius Garland. Jerome hasn't been a great fantasy option lately, but he did have a solid stretch of play during mid-November. He could be worth a look in deep leagues but his playing time has been inconsistent this season.
Source: Chris Fedor
Source: Chris Fedor