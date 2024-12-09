Tutu Atwell Hauls In Three Catches
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell caught all three of his targets for 45 yards in the Rams' 44-42 win over the Bills in Week 14. Atwell had the third-most targets on the Rams behind only star receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The third-year receiver from Louisville played 46% of snaps as the team's fourth receiver compared to 61% for Demarcus Robinson. However, Robinson was held without a catch and had to leave the game with an injury for the second straight week. Robinson's shoulder injury will be important to monitor this week since the Rams are back in action on Thursday against the 49ers. If Robinson is out, Atwell would step up as the team's third wide receiver and be a possible deep-league flex option after three straight games with multiple catches.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com