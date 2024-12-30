Tucker Kraft With Two Grabs In Packers' Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was solid in his limited opportunity in the Packers' 27-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Kraft caught 2-of-3 passes from quarterback Jordan Love for 53 receiving yards and had the Packers' longest pass play of the day; a 35-yard strike from Love in the fourth quarter that helped to set up their first of two touchdowns in the final stanza. While the Packers had their most passing attempts since before their Week 10 bye, it wasn't enough for Green Bay to put up any sort of meaningful passing volume outside of Romeo Doubs' team-leading 11 targets. The Packers will host the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 finale and Kraft should be considered a streaming option at tight end for fantasy purposes.
Source: ESPN
