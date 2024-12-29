Tua Tagovailoa Officially Inactive Against Browns
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) has been downgraded from doubtful to inactive ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Cleveland Browns. That means Tyler Huntley will take over as the starting quarterback against his former team. This also means a sizeable downgrade for the Dolphins' offense since Huntley threw just one touchdown in his three starts earlier this season. Tagovailoa's next chance to play will be Week 18 against the New York Jets.
Source: Adam Schefter
